Lviv is attacked by Russian missiles

Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine at the same time that President Joe Biden was visiting neighboring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is ready to attack anywhere in Ukraine, even though it claims to be focusing its offensive on the country’s east.

Back-to-back airstrikes rocked the city that has become a haven for some 200,000 people who have had to flee their own villages.

Lviv It had largely been spared attacks since the start of the invasion, although a week ago missiles hit an aircraft repair facility near the main airport.

Among the many people who sought refuge in Lviv is Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old IT worker from the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

“When I arrive to LvivI was sure that all these alarms were useless”, Ukrainets told The Associated Press in a bomb shelter after the explosions.

“Sometimes when I listened to them at night, I stayed in bed. Now I have changed my mind and must always hide. …None of the Ukrainian cities are safe at the moment.”

Before the invasion, Lviv It had about 700,000 inhabitants. Some who no longer feel safe here plan to head to neighboring Poland.

On Saturday, President Biden met with refugees in the country in a show of solidarity, even though he was in the capital, Warsaw, and far from the Ukrainian border, which is only 72 kilometers (45 miles) west of Lviv.

This city has also become a humanitarian rallying point for Ukraine, and the attacks could further complicate the already difficult process of sending aid to the rest of the country.

In the first attack, two Russian missiles hit an industrial area on the outskirts of northeastern Lviv and apparently five people were injured, regional governor Maxym Kozytsky said on Facebook. A dense column of black smoke rose from the place for hours.

The second missile strike hit the outskirts of the city hours later, causing three explosions, Kozytsky told a news conference as another round of air-raid sirens sounded.