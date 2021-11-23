LVMH: 2000 hires in Italy by 2024

New hires in the luxury sector are coming to Italy with LVMH.

The well-known Group, specialized in the production and sale of fashion And luxury accessories, plans to insert beyond 2000 people in the next 3 years.

Here’s what to know about LVMH jobs to fill and how to apply.

LVMH RECRUITMENT IN ITALY

The news was given by the Group HR Director, Chantal Gaemperle, during Show Me, an event organized by the LVMH Group recently held at the Odeon Theater in Florence. During the celebration, dedicated to the project Institute of crafts of excellence, the manager in fact communicated the start of the new recruiting campaign LVMH. For Italy, the plan provides for the entry into the company of 2000 new resources by 2024.

The new entries in the program fall within the global plan of LVMH recruitment, which involves the creation of 8,000 jobs by 2022 and overall 30,000 entries by 2024. The next staff hires will thus add to the 6,000 hires already made by the luxury holding during 2021.

OCCUPATIONAL PERSPECTIVES

The LVMH job opportunities arriving in Italy in the next 3 years will concern profiles to be employed in the fields of fashion, from the sales, ofcraftsmanship and of creativity. Generally, LVMH selections are aimed at brilliant talents, with a sense for business and entrepreneurship and a keen interest in the luxury sector.

THE GROUP

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy SA is a French group of which 75 belong maison dedicated to the fashion and leather goods, cosmetics and perfumes, jewelery and watches, lifestyle, wine, art and culture sectors. The well-known brands belonging to the holding include Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Fendi, Bulgari, Dior and Guerlain. The company, founded in 1987, has its headquarters in Paris and is listed on both Italian Stock Exchange than in the financial market Euronext NV. Present worldwide with a network of over 5,000 stores, LVMH employs approximately 150,000 employees in total.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in upcoming LVMH hires can visit the Careers page (Work with us) on the company’s web portal. Here you can view all open positions at the e apply online, by filling in the appropriate form with the requested data and attaching the CV.

LVMH look for staff frequently for employment opportunities and internships in various locations in Italy. To know all the selections in progress and find out how to work at LVMH, we invite you to read this in-depth study.

Also, if you want to know other job opportunities, you can consult our page dedicated to companies hiring.