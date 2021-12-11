LVMH acquires all of Thelios, Marcolin sells its 49 percent

The joint-venture in the eyewear sector created by Marcolin and Lvmh in 2017 reaches the next stage of its development with the aim of integrating completely within the French group, exactly as it happens for all the other manufacturers of the big luxury. At the same time as the transaction, Marcolin will acquire the 10 per cent stake in its capital held by the French giant

BELLUNO. LVMH, the French luxury giant that owns the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi brands, acquires the entire capital of Thelios, taking over the 49 per cent held by Marcolin. A joint note announces it. Thélios – the joint-venture in the eyewear sector created by Marcolin and LVMH in 2017 – created to become LVMH’s eyewear expert, therefore enters the next phase of its development with the aim of integrating completely within the French group, exactly as happens for all the other manufacturers of the big luxury. At the same time as the transaction, Marcolin will take over the 10% stake that LVMH owns in the Longarone eyewear group, acquired when Thélios was founded. “This operation represents an opportunity for LVMH to further strengthen its presence in the eyewear sector by leveraging on Italian savoir-faire and for Marcolin to pursue future strategic investments”, reads the note. In particular, the liquidity recovered from the sale of the stake that Marcolin holds in Thelios will allow the group to dispose of resources for any extraordinary transactions.