LVMH hires all over Italy: all figures

The luxury group LVMH invests in Italian talents. LVMH is the French multinational based in Paris born in 1987 from the merger of Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy. She owns 75 high fashion brands, including Dior, Bulgari, DKNY, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, Loro Piana, Emilio Pucci and Louis Vuitton, of perfumes, such as Guerlain, Givenchy and Acqua di Parma, of watches like TAG Heuer, jewels such as Bulgari, De Beers and Tiffany & Co., and also of wines and spirits such as Moët & Chandon, of publishing like Les Échos and Le Parisien, distribution such as Sephora, e luxury hotels.

The main shareholder is Bernard Arnault, which controls it both directly at 5% and indirectly through Christian Dior SE (42%). Overall, the Arnault Family Group, Bernard Arnault’s holding company, controls 46.84% of the shares with 63.13% of the voting rights.

Arnault had even managed to unseat Jeff Bezos from the podium of the richest in the world, but only for a few hours. According to Forbes, Bernard Arnault’s family occupies 4th place in the ranking of the richest in the world in 2018 and 53rd in that of the most powerful.

LVHM, the record hiring plan

Only in Italy does the group count 6 thousand collaborators who carry out professions of savoir-faire, divided between 7 maison, 246 boutiques, 30 local production sites and a network of 5 thousand suppliers and contractors, for a total of 100 thousand people who work indirectly on this territory. Among the production sites, the big news is the new one Fendi Factory, a 13 thousand square meter factory in Bagno a Ripoli, which will open its doors in September 2022.

Now, after trying to compete with the Italian Spritz with its Chandon Garden, the Parisian giant has decided to focus on Italy with a maxi recruitment plan: in the fields of creativity, craftsmanship and sales, they will be hired over 2 thousand figures in our country alone by 2025. This is excellent news given that, according to Altagamma data, in the coming years there will be almost 50,000 professionals in Italy in the fashion and leather goods sector, precisely in our country where the youth unemployment rate is 30%.

The program is part of a larger global hiring project from 8 thousand new jobs in 2022 And 30 thousand by 2024, after another 6 thousand have already been created in 2021, again worldwide.

The Group’s Human Resources and Synergy Director announced the hiring plan Chantal Gaemperle at “Show Me”, an event organized by LVMH to celebrate the project “Institute of crafts of excellence“, Founded in 2014 and active in Italy since 2017: 34 training programs for 27 professions and 39 maison partners in 6 countries around the world, with 1400 apprentices since the year of foundation, of which 72% are women.

The programs for talents in Italy

Thanks to this project in Italy, Since 2017, 300 apprentices have been trained, and 80 new talents are expected in 2022. “In Italy as in all our countries, the cradle of savoir-faire, it is urgent to make our excellent crafts attractive”. Despite the crisis, the group managed to keep the commitments made: 2021 was a record year in which 300 apprentices were hired around the world.

Now, LVMH has decided to create a charter for commitment to the crafts of excellence. This is the so-called “We for me” pact (Worldwide engagements for metiers d’excellence) signed by the 75 maison of the group for the launch of a series of initiatives, including the “Excellent” program, starting this year in France and implemented in Italy by 2022, to raise awareness among young people and encourage them to choose these professions.

But also the “Les Virtuoses LVMH” program, whose purpose is to identify the most deserving in their discipline: so far 67 talents have been identified, of which 17 in Italy.

All vacancies at LVHM

You can consult here all the vacancies active on LVMH divided by profession, geographical area, professional experience, sector and type of contract.

Here are some examples: