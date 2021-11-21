LVMH invests in Italian talents, 2000 hires within 3 years – Luxury

The luxury group LVMH invests in talents of excellent professions, including creativity, craftsmanship and sales, announcing over 2,000 hires in Italy within 3 years in these sectors, and a global plan of 8,000 new jobs in 2022 and 30,000 by 2024, after 6,000 were created in 2021, again worldwide. This was stated by Chantal Gaemperle, director of human resources and synergies of the group, speaking today at Show Me at the Odeon Theater, organized by LVMH to celebrate the Institute of the professions of excellence project, founded in 2014 and active in Italy since 2017: 34 programs training courses for 27 trades and 39 maison partners in 6 countries around the world (1,400 apprentices since the year of foundation, of which 72% women). Thanks to this project, 300 apprentices have been trained in Italy since 2017, and 80 new talents are expected in 2022.

“In Italy as in all our countries, the cradle of savoir-faire, it is urgent to make our excellent crafts attractive.

Almost 50,000,000 professionals in Italy in the fashion and leather goods sector will be missing, according to data from Altagamma. Also in Italy, the youth unemployment rate is 30%, so it is urgent to make these professions known – said Gaemperle -.

Therefore, the LVMH group expects over 2,000 new hires in Italy within 3 years in these fields. “But the project concerns the whole world: the group, which has invested 4 million euros in training in 2020, expects 8,000 hires in 2022 and 30,000 by 2024 in the world. “Despite the crisis we have kept our commitments, this year has been a record year in which we have welcomed 300 apprentices in the world – he continued – but we will not stop here, we will continue to invest. In fact, we have created a charter for the commitment in the professions of excellence. “This is the We for me pact (Worldwide engagements for metiers d’excellence) signed by the 75 maison of the group for the launch of a series of initiatives, including the program Excellent, starting this year in France and implemented in Italy from 2022, to raise awareness among young people and encourage them to choose these professions. 67 talents were identified, of which 17 in Italy).

In Italy alone, the group has 6,000 collaborators who carry out these savoir-faire professions, divided between 7 Maison, 246 boutiques, 30 local production sites and a network of 5,000 suppliers and contractors, for a total of 100,000 people who work indirectly on this. territory. Among the production sites there is also the new Fendi Factory, a 13,000 m2 plant in Bagno a Ripoli, which will open in September 2022. (ANSA).