Lydia Gall (HRW): “Belarus and Poland play ping-pong with migrants”

Leonid Shcheglov via Getty Images GRODNO REGION, BELARUS – NOVEMBER 15, 2021: Migrants are seen at the Bruzgi – Kuznica checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border. The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia escalated on November 8. Several thousand migrants approached the Belarusian-Polish border and set up a tent camp there; some of them tried to cross the border by breaking a barbed wire fence. Leonid Shcheglov / BelTA / TASS (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov TASS via Getty Images)

Lydia Gall, senior researcher on Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans at Human Rights Watch, has seen firsthand the abuses and cross-rejections of migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland. It will shortly publish a full report on the testimonies gathered at the frontier of European shame. In this interview with Huffpost, Gall anticipates some contents which reveal the full responsibilities of all the actors involved – Belarus, Poland and the European Union. In October you spent two weeks on the border between Belarus and Poland. What situation did you find? “I found a ping-pong-style push-back situation. Migrants told me they were duped by travel agents in the Middle East and believed the promise that it was easy to reach the EU. Once in Minsk, they were placed at the hotel and taken by taxi to the border. Here, after wandering around for a while, they were often found by Belarusian border guards who helped them by providing GPS coordinates and even cutting fences to Poland. They realized they were in hell when they were captured by Polish border guards and illegally brought back to Belarus. This is how ping-pong began: in most cases, when Belarusian border guards find people after push-backs, they herd them to outdoor sites, keeping them there without shelter, food or water for days or weeks, forcing them to repeat endlessly the attempts, almost always unsuccessful, to reach Poland ”.

Callous ping-pong pushbacks between #Poland–#Belarus have resulted in deaths & human suffering. There should be no instrumentalization of people, putting them at risk by Belarus. Situation of ppl now at border is dire. Women, children, older ppl without food, water, shelter. @hrwpic.twitter.com/FNEQbGyNgT – Lydia Gall (@LydsG) November 8, 2021

What abuses did the migrants you met denounce? “People trapped in this border area have told me about abuses by both Polish and Belarusian border guards. Polish border guards are violent, they also use the taser, they push these people back over the Belarusian border, in open violation of the law. Sometimes they hand them some water and chocolate, presumably because they know the conditions they’re pushing them into. The separation of families is a common practice for which Polish border guards are also responsible. Several people I spoke to told me they were separated from their family members. Some told me they were hospitalized in Poland after being captured by Polish guards, while family members they were traveling with were turned back to Belarus. Among them is a mother who has been separated from her 5-year-old son, who is somewhere in Belarus with other family members. As for Belarus, border guards commit a series of violence and abuse by depriving migrants of basic humanitarian assistance and preventing these people from leaving the border area to return to Minsk or their countries of origin. Violence, theft and extortion are on the agenda “.

Situation in #Poland–#Belarus border area for months can closest be described as a humanitarian disaster. Current situation calls for restraint by Polish authorities & refraining from using disproportionate force. Women, children, older people and others in group at border now @hrwpic.twitter.com/3HcyvCAxFx – Lydia Gall (@LydsG) November 8, 2021

The European Union has decided to extend the sanctions regime against Belarus. But in this crisis, Poland is also violating international law with illegal push-backs. However, no word of condemnation has come from the European authorities. What’s your comment on this? “It is shameful that the EU once again fails to put together a mature and adequate response to the abuses taking place on its borders. The least the EU institutions could do is push Poland to immediately allow humanitarian access to the border area (all of it) and allow access to independent observers, including human rights investigators and journalists. Brussels should also push Warsaw to immediately put an end to its summary repatriations and collective expulsions, pressing to align it with the international obligations of both Poland and the EU ”. The area on the border between Belarus and Poland is still off-limits to international organizations and the press. UNHCR and IOM had short access to offer aid last week, denouncing a very serious situation. What do you think of these restrictions on the ability to provide help and documentation? “The abuses continue in the dark; the fact that we want to restrict access in this way suggests that the authorities (on both sides) have something to hide. Such restrictions are potentially deadly as people stranded and trapped in this area (on both sides of the border) are beyond the reach of aid workers. Furthermore, they seriously interfere with the ability of journalists and human rights investigators to document the facts, not being able to access parts of the territory and people. Restrictions like these should be lifted immediately ”. Poland and the EU are facing this migration crisis with a war frame. Yet we are talking about a few thousand desperate people who come mainly from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan … How does the European Union come out of this “battle” with unequal weapons? “Let’s go back to what should really be the goal here – the human suffering of people, women, children, men – who are trapped, blocked and mistreated by both the Polish and Belarusian authorities. It is a shared responsibility of Poland and Belarus to act on the real problem: saving lives at the border. The EU should be the first to support and promote these efforts ”. In your comment on the HRW website you write that “this is a human crisis, and those trapped in it are in dire need of a human and mature response.” How should this answer be articulated? “Rather than talking about war, erecting barbed wire fences and representing migrants as a threat, the answer to this crisis should be to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, allow access to humanitarian aid, allow those on Polish territory to submit applications for international protection and treat them fairly. After all, it would be enough to remain a little human ”.

Source link