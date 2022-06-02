Lying down and in an orange micro-thong Camila Cabello shows off her rear to the fullest

Camila Hair is making the most of a vacation in Italy, and has not stopped posting on his account Instagram the best moments of your trip. Now the singer looked very sexy in an orange micro bikini while she toured the seas of Naples aboard a yacht, and when she arrived in Positano she was seen lying down, showing off her rear in a photograph that already exceeds 888,000 likes.

Wearing a daring white outfit, Camila offered her fans -through Youtube– a live performance of your theme “No doubt”which reflected that despite his travels he does not stop working on the promotion of his most recent album Family.

The beautiful singer is also premiering a single titled “Lola”in collaboration with the Cuban yatuel. For the video, she opted for a long, woven dress that outlined her voluptuous figure to the maximum; in just one day the clip is already close to 400,000 views on Youtube.

