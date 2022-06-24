Lying down, Marjorie de Sousa exposes her rear in a green mini thong while receiving a massage

More and more celebrities are showing on their social networks the treatments they undergo to show off a sculptural figure. Now Marjorie deSousa published in Instagram a video in which she is seen lying down, wearing a green mini-thong and showing off her rear while giving her a massage: “I am with Dr. Paola’s team, doing work to lower those fat ones that are sometimes a nuisance that no matter how much that one trains they do not remove themselves from there ”.

In another video, the beautiful Venezuelan actress proudly showed the results of this treatment, posing in the sea and going for a swim wearing a micro bikini; the message she wrote with her post was “It’s Friday and nothing like going on vacation. 🥰🙌🏻🙏🏻🥰🙌🏻🙏🏻🥳🌊⛰🌳🙌🏻♥️♥️♥️ what do you like the most??? The beach ? The mountain ? 😁 I LOVE THE SEA 🥰🌊😁”.

Marjorie is part of the select group of “The 50 most beautiful 2022” of the magazine People in spanish. On her Instagram account, she thanked both the publication and all her fans, attaching photos in which she appears very sensual: “THANK YOU @peopleenespanol 😍😍😍 THANK YOU TEAM and all my sousatic @ s for being part of each important moment in my life 🥰🤗😃”.

You may also like:

-Marjorie de Sousa Shows Off Her Figure in Sparkly Leggings Before Her Workouts

-Marjorie de Sousa moves her whole body while dancing in leopard print leggings