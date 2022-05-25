Lying on the grass, Dua Lipa sunbathes, showing off in a micro bikini with a string thong

Dua Lipa the temperature has risen to the maximum Instagram, by sharing with her fans a series of photos that show her showing off her spectacular figure, wearing a micro bikini with a string thong and resting next to a river. The photos have so far more than four million likesreflecting the popularity of the singer worldwide.

Dua loves to take photos when she is traveling, and has published images in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Italy on her social networks; In each of those countries, she has sported sophisticated and sexy outfits, including denim shorts, fluffy sweaters, and a patterned bodysuit that she covered with sweatpantscomplementing his look with a baggy blazer.

the world tour future nostalgia from Dua Lipa it has been exhausting, but very successful; It is currently in the European phase, but it will be extended to America and Oceania, ending on November 16 after nine months of concerts. The artist also shared images of the full house that she achieved a few days ago at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

