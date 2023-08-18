Lyme disease: what is it and what are its complications?

this past week american supermodel bella hadidWho remained absent from the big events of the fashion world this year, shared her years-long battle against Lyme disease on her social networks and ruled out an immediate return to the catwalk. The 26-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 and has had several health complications since then.

She’s not the only celebrity who has spoken about it The disease is caused by the borrelia bacterium, which is usually transmitted through the bite of the tick that transmits the bacteria. Among them, as published in various media, are singer Justin Bieber, singer Avril Lavigne, actor Richard Gere and Mexican singer Thalia.

advertising

Continue watching more content

An infectious disease that causes the appearance of spots on the skin along with extreme fatigue, joint pain, fever and general malaise, according to the Mayo Clinic Health Information Portal. But, because these are common symptoms, they can be confused with other illnesses, such as the flu. If not treated properly, it can cause severe arthritic problems, affect the heart and nervous system, cause arrhythmias, facial paralysis and memory loss, among other diseases.

“Most parts of the United States have ticks that can be infected with the Borrelia bacteria. However, Lyme disease is most common in the upper Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic states. In addition, it is common in Europe and south-central and southeastern Canada,” the Mayo Clinic experts point out, after noting that people are at risk of getting the disease if they spend time in places where ticks are found. , such as a wooded area, overgrown or overgrown with grass.

So far, in Puerto Rico, published by the Department of Health, ticks have not been identified as carrying the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. And, although there have been cases that people have been infected, this is usually due to travel to the United States or Europe.

National Institutes of Health (NIH in English) also states on its website that it is one of the most frequently detected tick-borne infections worldwide. Among the early signs, they refer to a red, ring-shaped rash that spreads over the site of the tick bite. Flu-like symptoms, general malaise, headache, fever, aches and pains in the joints may also appear.

“Most patients only experience symptoms of early, localized disease. But about 20% of patients develop diffuse disease, the most common symptom of which is multiple erythema migrans (rash) lesions. In addition, they warn that without treatment, Lyme disease can get worse.

Early symptoms are a red, ring-shaped rash that spreads at the site of the tick bite. (Shutterstock)

According to information published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms usually appear three to 10 weeks after a tick bite. while the second stage, which is usually more severe and widespread, is called early disseminated disease.

early signs and symptoms According to the CDC (3 to 30 days after a tick bite):

♦ Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

♦ Erythema migrans-type rash: appears in about 70-80% of infected people and begins at the site of the tick bite after a period of 3-30 days (on average about 7 days).

♦ Grows slowly over several days and may be 12 inches (30 cm) or more.

♦ It may feel warm to the touch, but is rarely itchy or painful.

♦ Sometimes it becomes lighter when it gets bigger, giving the impression of a target.

♦ It can occur anywhere on the body.

days or months after the bite

According to the CDC, the following symptoms may also appear:

♦ Severe headache and stiffness in the neck.

♦ Additional erythema migrans-like rash on other parts of the body.

♦ Arthritis with severe pain and swelling in the joints, especially in the knees and other large joints.

♦ Cerebral palsy (loss of muscle tone or drooping on one or both sides of the face).

♦ Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones.

♦ Palpitations or irregular heartbeat (Lyme carditis).

♦ Dizziness or shortness of breath.

♦ Swelling of the brain and spinal cord

♦ Neuralgia.

♦ Severe pain, numbness or tingling in hands or feet.

♦ Short term memory problems.

How is it treated?

The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) states that, in its early stages, the disease is successfully treated with oral antibiotics for a period of two to three weeks. “Most experts agree that most early-stage Lyme disease cases require only two to three weeks of antibiotic treatment.”

however, they indicate that patients with rheumatoid arthritis require longer treatment (4 weeks). “If arthritis persists, a second four-week course of oral or intravenous antibiotics may be necessary. Intravenous antibiotics may also be needed for infections affecting the nervous system or heart,” the ACR adds, but highlights that if the disease is detected and treated early, In most cases the infection disappears quickly.

In addition, they caution that those most at risk are those in rural or suburban areas who spend time outdoors, especially at certain times of the year. More infections occur in late spring and early summer.

The medical organization offers some prevention recommendations:

avoid favorite habitats of ticks, Like tall forests and the ground covered with leaves.

Wear suitable clothes. Wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to see ticks on your body. Wear closed shoes and long pants. Tuck the sides of long pants into socks to block access to the skin.

Use repellents and insecticides. Spray a repellant containing DEET on your skin and clothing when you are outside. Clothing (not skin) may be treated with the insecticide permethrin for prolonged exposure.

check your body To check for ticks after being outside. Generally, removing ticks within 24 to 36 hours after they attach to your body will prevent the spread of disease. If you see a tick on your skin, see your doctor if you don’t know how long it’s been there or if it’s been there for more than a day or two.