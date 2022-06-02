Lyn May: Bathed in ‘gold’ and full of glamour, this is the luxurious mansion of the vedette

The Mexican star Lyn May, 69 years old and who usually gives a lot to talk about due to his controversial statements, has lived for several years in a mansion that attracts attention for its glamor and its details in gold.

Through various videos and photographs, the file film actress has allowed us to discover some corners of her cozy residence.

His favorite room is the piano room, as it is there where he has delighted his followers with some of his musical themes, as is the case with ‘The wolf’.

The piano room is made up of a Yamaha brand piano, various photographs framed in gold and a large plant.

On another occasion he showed us the visit that the actor paid him Miguel Angel Rodriguezwith whom he had a pleasant talk in his living room.

His room is made up of a purple sofa with cushions of the same tone, a glass coffee table and a gold rug with purple details.

Thanks to his coexistence with Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, we were able to get to know his dining room, a space that, like his piano room, has photographs in a gold frame and a large plant.

The dining room is completed by a rectangular table with chairs that combine shades of purple and gold.

On another occasion, when she showed off her elegant wedding dress, Lyn May allowed us to see her fireplace, some sculptures of horses and the small office that she adapted to one side.

Although she hasn’t yet shown off her bedroom, it wouldn’t be surprising if her headboard and other spaces had gold and purple accents.

Keep reading:

This is the fun house in which ‘Chabelo’ has several children’s games and thousands of frogs

Amber Heard moved, in the midst of her fight with Johnny Depp, to a simple house in the desert

Reveal details of the Spanish mansion where Enrique Peña Nieto is a neighbor of Penelope Cruz

Meet the century-old house that Ellen DeGeneres sells just two months after buying it