Lyn May criticizes Karol G’s body, “It looks like a tamale,” she says

Lyn May says that Karol G’s body “looks like a tamale”.

The Mexican ex-vedette Lyn May caused controversy for criticizing the body of the Colombian singer Karol G, since she assures that “looks like tamale”.

And it is that Lyn May lhe bequeathed to Los Angeles, California to promote his latest musical materialwith a blue wig, for which a reporter commented: “I see you very Karol G”.

Lyn May upset because they “compared” her with Karol G

But the Mexican was bothered by “the comparison” with the bug Mayor, as Karol G is known, who in recent times has worn her hair blue.

Lyn May was quick to respond and attack the Colombian reggaeton singer, who by the way is one of the most popular singers of the moment.

“It looks like tamale,” says Lyn May

“No, no, don’t compare me to that old woman, she’s fat and I’m fine, I have my little waist, she doesn’t have a waist, she’s very even, she looks like a tamale”responded the also Mexican actress, to the cameras of the program El Gordo y La Flaca, from Univision.

The actress insisted that she has always had a small waist and prominent buttocks.

“I have always had a small waist and buttocks”said the actress.

Users defend Karol G

But Karol G’s followers immediately came out to defend the older Bichota and attacked Lyn May.

“Please, you would like to be like Karol G and a piece of advice, lady, respect that it is not good for you to disrespect yourself ✊🏻 we all deserve respect ✊🏻”, wrote a user.

“You have to grow old with dignity damn it… how sad. ‘It looks like a tamale’, doesn’t it look in the mirror? What a laugh, that grandmother does not respect, give her a mirror “, are some of the criticisms that Lyn May received.

Lyn May promotes her recent musical material

The Mexican arrived in Los Angeles to promote “Claro que yes”, a song of the reggaeton genre.

Lyn May assures that she is “queen of urban music” and says that “other” young women want to take her place and that many imitators have come out, but that “they do not reach her”.

He said that some are only dedicated to showing the rear.