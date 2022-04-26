Entertainment

Lyn May lashes out at Becky G and Anitta

The Mexican vedette Lyn May, clarifies that she is the queen of reggaeton because for years she has been doing those dance steps that some singers currently copy. After having tried his luck with the urban genre with his theme “wolf”in response to the song “Bitch” from J Balvinfor which the singer was singled out for assaulting women, now he attacks with everything and confronts Becky G and Anitta, whom he accuses of imitating her, clarifying that the contour choreographies on stage that both do, she had started. several years ago.

