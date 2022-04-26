Lyn May lashes out at Becky G and Anitta

The Mexican vedette Lyn May, clarifies that she is the queen of reggaeton because for years she has been doing those dance steps that some singers currently copy. After having tried his luck with the urban genre with his theme “wolf”in response to the song “Bitch” from J Balvinfor which the singer was singled out for assaulting women, now he attacks with everything and confronts Becky G and Anitta, whom he accuses of imitating her, clarifying that the contour choreographies on stage that both do, she had started. several years ago.

“Here the only one who dances and sings reggaeton is me,” warned the vedette. “I arrived with everything for a long time, they copy me, but it doesn’t work out very well for them,” she declared to the media. Regarding Anitta, she is a trend in social networks for the challenge of your topic “To wrap”, the Mexican actress assured that her figure is better at 69 than that of the Brazilian interpreter, assuring that her buttocks are not firm enough. “Anitta has very watery buttocks, have you seen them? They look like jelly. My God, I would feel sorry, I have been doing it for so many years and she hardly goes, poor thing, “she shot.

Lyn May clarified that the “Anitta Challenge” was created by her, although the reggaeton women do not recognize it. She assured that “it doesn’t even work out for them”, so she said she was tired of Anitta, Karol G and Becky G copying her dance steps. She also boasted of her figure, ensuring that she stays as she is thanks to constant exercise routines.

Regarding her new projects, Lyn May announced that she is preparing a show that will take her to the United States, and then she will tour Mexico, so she is rehearsing new choreography movements. She also made it clear that she would like to do a collaboration with Grupo Firme, which in recent years has achieved fame with her performances. She said that she will seek to work with Edwin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, just as she did with Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey. One of the members of Grupo Firme, she affirmed “they’re my friends, they’ve already sang ‘Loba’ with me, they’re full force, I love them, I adore them”.

Without a doubt, the vedette continues to be talked about and is more relevant than ever.