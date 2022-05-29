Lyn May says that Karol G “looks like a tamale” and asks that they not be compared

MIAMI, UNITED STATES.-The famous Mexican vedette Lyn May asked the press not to compare her with the famous Colombian singer Carol G.

And it is that Lyn May, during a trip to Miami to promote her new song “Of course yes!”, decided to wear a blue wig, very similar to the hair tone that “Bichota” currently wears.

“I see you very Karol G,” a reporter told Lyn. She, visibly upset, assured that there is no resemblance between the two.

“Do not compare me with that old woman, she is fat and I am very well, I have my waist, she does not have a waist, she is very even, she looks like a tamale,” he said before the cameras of El Gordo y la Flaca.

He added that his waist measures 57 centimeters, “I have always had a small waist and buttocks.”

Similarly, the famous dancer said that all reggaeton singers want to imitate her. “Poor things don’t know, they want to copy everything from me.”

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Lyn May has attacked the artists of the moment.

“I have already arrived with everything for a long time, they copy me but it does not work out very well for them,” he mentioned in the Venga la Alegría program.

