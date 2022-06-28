Entertainment

Lyn May shares her exercise routine and almost accidentally overteaches

Lyn May became a trend on social networks this weekend, after showing off her exercise routine on her Instagram profile.

The 69-year-old star was praised by hundreds of fans, who assured that she still has an excellent figure despite her age. However, what caught the most attention was that in the video she shared, she almost taught too much.

In the clip, while she was doing sit-ups, her sweatshirt was riding up higher and higher, until it exposed her bra.

“See you at the zócalo at 9 at night, my loves, you cannot miss the show with Rene Ortiz to celebrate Pride,” he wrote next to the video, since he was present at the LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations on Saturday in CDMX.

At another point in the video, Lyn took a break from her routine to answer some of the comments her fans were leaving for her.

“I wish I could do those abs. But I dedicate myself only to eating bread and cookies, ”wrote user Jennymar. “For some little women who make fun of Mrs. Lyn, I would like to see them as disciplined in the gym as she is. Neta, I think that those who criticize her go to the gym for two days and could not even move at her age, ”wrote another.

