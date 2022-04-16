Lynch and Cronenberg, rumors and fantasies

This week the poster came out and the first official teaser trailer for Crimes of the Future, the new David Cronenberg. Both are absolutely incredible. However, the director and the film had been in conversation on networks since the beginning of the week due to the appearance of a fan art of the film (by the Barcelona artist Hidrico Rubens) that had been shared and applauded as if it were the official poster.

Fan art for David Cronenberg’s CRIMES OF THE FUTURE starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, and Lea Seydoux #Cannes pic.twitter.com/LXMzv0WHdS — moviephobic (@moviphobic) April 12, 2022

The appearance of that poster made by a fanon the other hand spectacular, has not been the only news not news that has kidnapped the cinematographic information of the week. The other, a case a little trickier because it was not just Twitter rumor mill and it implicated important media, it has been the supposed existence of a secret david lynch movie which was to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Variety published the following on Monday: “According to two reliable sources, there will be a David Lynch movie that has been completely under the radar and features Laura Dern – either in a cameo or in a supporting role – and other Lynch regulars”. A day later, Lynch denied the news in an interview for Entertainment Weekly on the occasion of the premiere in the United States of the restored version of Inland Empire (2006). “I don’t have any new movies coming out. It’s a complete rumour. It’s not happening. I have no project. I have nothing in Cannes & rdquor;commented.

Related news

Although, indeed, is not among the titles announced so far by the Cannes festival, In the case of Lynch, I am unable to fully believe his statements: what if that movie did exist? Or rather, I don’t want to believe them. I prefer to continue fantasizing, even with the present denial, about the existence of that new Lynch movie. I think it has been precisely this need to fantasize what has made these two false news this week have been experienced as two real and extraordinary events. It is true that one of those pieces of news came from an important media outlet, but it is also true that it was communicated more as a rumor (“according to two reliable sources” is not exactly a strong confirmation) than as certainty. And I think that, today, that imperative need to fantasize about certain films, to imagine them, to idealize them, to speculate with them and to anticipate what they will offer occurs with the work of very few filmmakers. And two of those filmmakers are, without a doubt, David Lynch and David Cronenberg.