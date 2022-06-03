Lynda Carter assures that Wonder Woman is an LGBT + icon – El Financiero

The actress Lynda Carterwho first impersonated Wonder Womanassured that the DC Comics character is an icon of the LGBT+ community in a recent post on his social networks, which he accompanied with an illustration of a graphic artist in the framework of the Pride month.

Carter was part of the television series that introduced the character from 1975 to 1979. Also, she made a cameo for Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) from Warner Bros, which recently confirmed its release schedule.

The winner of Miss World USA 1972 received negative comments from some followers, so a controversy was made after his statements, which refer to what was declared by the writer Greg Ruckawho explained that in his adaptation entitled Wonder Woman: Year One the superheroine is bisexual.

Lynda Carter’s response

“So excited to celebrate with all my friends and fans,” she said with rainbow flags. Faced with questions about Diana Prince, who is currently played by Gal Gadot, Lynda replied to a follower who said that she “was not for gays”: “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”.

But that did not stop there since later Carter, 70, shared the main reason behind his statement through a chain of tweets defending his position. “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that it’s somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention“, started.

“Every time someone comes up to me and tells me that WW helped them while they were locked up, reminds me how special paper is”, he added. She later captioned a youthful photograph of her in a fist position with the caption “here’s one I call the ‘ready to fight your homophobic relatives’ pose.”