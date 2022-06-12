Lyon multiplies the festivals this week

Stromae, Black Eyed Peas or PNL at Inversion Fest The Matmut Stadium in Gerland will host an incredible musical line-up of urban artists this weekend of June 17 and 18. The Inversion Festival marks a new stage in the calendar of festivals by hitting hard: the return to France of the Black Eyed Peas, the Nigerian CKay, or the Belgian Stromae, for which this will be one of the first French dates, and also of hexagonal heavyweights, like Orelsan, PNL, Oboy or James BKS. We chose not to make one more festival, but to offer an offer that did not exist in the region, which already has many well-established events”, explained Christophe Sabot, of Olympia Production, one of the organizers. June 17 and 18 from 4:30 p.m. at the Matmut Stadium, avenue Jean-Jaurès, Lyon 7th. From 35€



Rock the Ballet three nights at Radiant-Bellevue One million fans have already succumbed to the Rock the Ballet phenomenon. The explosive phenomenon Rock the Ballet settles at the Radiant with ten dancers, stunning visual effects and pop & dance tunes like Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars and Madonna.

Physical, entertaining, like a pop concert and a ballet today, the New York show brilliantly ignites audiences of all ages. June 14, 15 and 16 at 8:30 p.m. at Radiant-Bellevue, 1 rue Jean-Moulin, Caluire-et-Cuire. Full price: €51

Les Nuits de Fourvière: soul, fado and theater Les Nuits de Fourvière invite you to start the week with a soulful jazz evening with Joy Crookes and Kimberose: two smooth, swaying voices on the co-set (Monday 13, 8 p.m., €36). On Tuesday, another exceptional voice, that of Ana Moura, will capsize the hearts of fado lovers (Tuesday 2, 9 p.m., €35). And from Thursday to Sunday at the Odéon, festival-goers will be able to rediscover “Waiting for Godot”, directed by Alain Françon (from 16 to 19 at 10 p.m., €26). At the ancient theater of Fourvière, 17 rue Cleberg, Lyon 5th.

Imperial Quartet back at Periscope with a 4th opus Led by saxophonists Damien Sabatier (alto) and Gérald Chevillon (tenor), the Cie Impérial embarks on a new expedition to the wild and creolized territories of Louisiana and signs a 4th album entitled “All Indians” recorded at the La Buissonne studio. A fantasized dive into the mixed musical melting pot of the southern United States which completes the sprawling furrow of this extraordinary quartet. Starting from the inexhaustible source of this mythical land, the four musicians-composers-improvisers create their own repertoire by mixing the spirit of jazz with the Afro-American, Amerindian, Acadian and Cajun energies of the Black Indians, these inhabitants of the neighborhoods of New Orleans victims of segregation. A return to a more jazz formula which is one of the good surprises of this spring. Wednesday June 15 at 9 p.m. at Périscope 13 rue Delandine Lyon 2nd – Prices: €12 and €14 – Tel. 04 78 38 89 29.

Heavy metal evening with Tremonti at the Transbordeur Mark Tremonti is an acclaimed songwriter, Grammy Award winner, and named one of Guitar World’s 20 Greatest Guitarists of the Decade. He has sold nearly 40 million albums with his various projects. Heavy metal with a heady groove and elaborate melodies, Tremonti is a safe bet. Tuesday June 14 at 8 p.m. at the Transbordeur boulevard de Stalingrad, Villeurbanne. €37.25

