Lyric Experimental, Operalieder 2021 is back “Love from afar”

An evening with Lieder by Ludwig van Beethoven and Robert Schumann, with the winners of the European Community Competition, Villa Redenta

Operalieder is perhaps the most intimate evening within the Season of Experimental Lyric Theater “A. Belli ”of Spoleto also for the cozy climate that manages to offer a specially set up space, such as the Monterosso Room of the Villa Redenta Complex in Spoleto. The lieder evening tomorrow – Wednesday September 15, 2021, at 21.00 – will give the public the opportunity to listen to six poetic texts by Aloys Jeitteles to music by Ludwig van Beethoven and contained in the collection An die ferne geliebte (To the faraway beloved), Op.98; a piece for viola and piano come on Märchenbilder, Op. 113 of Robert Schumann; eight Lieder for voice and piano, always on music by Robert Schumann and contained in the collection Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42.

The evening, conceived by the new artistic co-director of the Sperimentale Enrico Girardi, will see perform the soprano

Tosca Rousseau – winner of the Singing Competition in 2019 – and the low

Giacomo Pieracci – winner of this year’s edition – accompanied on the piano by the Maestro Luca Spinosa. To the viola Matteo Torresetti. On stage with them Alessio Cappelli And

Diletta Masetti

will dance to choreographies by Daniela Malusardi. Lights of Eva Bruno.

TICKETS FOR SALE

at Ticket Italia resales

(in Spoleto Box 25 – Piazza della Vittoria, 25) and on Ticket Italia website

at the following link: https://ticketitalia.com/teatro/75-stagione-lirica-sperimentale-2021. The box office

of the Villa Redenta complex will be open on the day September 15

from 18.00 to the beginning of the show.

Single entry

€ 10.

For information

call 0743.222889 – 338.8562727 or visit the websites www.ticketitalia.com and www.tls-belli.it.

We remind you that to access the room it will be necessary to show up with

mask,

GREEN PASS

And valid identity document

as per current legislation.

In 2021 the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale was awarded the PLATE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

for 75 years of activity.

2021 activities are made possible thanks to Ministry of Culture,

Umbria Region,

Municipality of Spoleto,

Spoleto Savings Bank Foundation,

Francesca, Valentina and Luigi Antonini Foundation

and thanks to the collaboration of Province of Perugia

and gods Municipalities of Perugia,

Foligno,

City of Castello,

Todi

And Terni.

The season continues with:

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Music by Giacomo Puccini – Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica

Solo singers, choir and orchestra of the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale “A. Beautiful “

SPOLETO, New Theater

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 6.00 pm (preview for students, over 65s and associations)

Wednesday 15 September 2021, 4.00 pm (preview for students, over 65s and associations)

Thursday 16 September 2021, 6.00 pm (preview for students, over 65s and associations)

Friday 17 September 2021, 8.30 pm

Saturday 18 September 2021, 8.30 pm

Sunday 19 September 2021, 5.00 pm

Loading... Advertisements

PERUGIA, Morlacchi Theater

Monday 20 September 2021, 8.30 pm

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 8.30 pm

Regional Opera Season 2021

THE IMAGINARY SICK

| THE SERVANT MASTER

Music by Leonardo Vinci | Music by Giovan Battista Pergolesi, with libretto by Gennaro Antonio Federico

Solo singers and ensembles of the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale “A. Beautiful “

FOLIGNO, Politeama Clarici

Wednesday 22 September 2021, 8.30 pm

CITTTO

DI CASTELLO, Theater of the Illuminati

Thursday 23 September 2021, 8.30 pm

TODI, Municipal Theater

Friday 24 September 2021, 8.30 pm

TERNI, Secci Theater

Saturday 25 September 2021, 8.30 pm