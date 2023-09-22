Lyric Lagu Viral TikTok Snooze – SZA Ft. Justin Bieber: I Can’t Lose When I’m With You

tribune-video.com – Lyrics and Words Snooze – SZA

ooh

I think I know

kupikir aku tahu

i’ll touch that fire for you

Eku akan menyentuh api itu untukmu

I do it three, four times again, I testify for you

Aku akan melakukanya tiga, empat kali lagi, aku akan bersakasi untukmu

I lied, I’ll kill that bitch

Once I come back, once I get back I’m so upset

I do what everyone around you is afraid to do, I don’t

Aku akan melakukan apa yang mereka takut untuk lakukan di sekitaramu, aku tidak takut

As long as you’re here working for me, I got this

Selama Kau Membwaku Keluar Dari Sini, Eku Paham

mob, conspire, loot, hide your bodies

Jalan-Jalan, Membuat Rencana, Success, Sembunyikan Tubuhumu

As long as you’re dreaming about me, no problem

Selama Kau Bermimpi Tentangku, Tidklah Maslah

I ain’t got no one, just with you right now

Eku Tidak Punya Siyapa-Siyapa, Hanya Bersammu Sekarang

Tell me the truth, I look better under you

Beri tahu aku kenyatanya, aku terlihat lebih back di bavahamu

I can’t lose when I’m with you

Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu

How could I blink and miss that moment?

Do you want it to end before your time?

you are very special

no one builds a body like yours

as long as it’s okay

I can’t lose when I’m with you

Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu

How could I blink and miss that moment?

Do you want it to end before your time?

you are very special

No one builds a body like you, you do you

as long as it’s okay

In a droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)

Seven years ago, I had to part with Scarface

Like that white bitch with the bob, I’ll be your main lady (your main lady)

seperti jalang dengan rambut bob itu, aku akan menjadi pilihan utamumu

Let’s take this argument back to my place (my place)

Ayo Bawa Pertengkaran Ini Ke Rumahku

Sex reminds you I’m nonviolent, I’m your first day (first day)

Sex mengingatkanmu bahwa aku tidak kasar, akulah satu-satunya

We don’t have shit yet, it was magic, yes

Kita Belum Punya Apa-Apa, Itu Ajaib

Break and catch shit, yes

memukul dan mengambil barang

Bad habits take over when you’re not here

Kebiyasan Buruk Terjadi Saat Kau Tak Di Sini

It’s not home when you’re not here

Bukan Ruma Jika Kou Tidak Ada Di Sini

It’s hard to move on when you’re not here, I’m saying

I need something in just a few days

main one ride

Yang Utama Menunggang

How come you’re focusing on me and I’m putting in the main effort?

Bagaimana which bisa berahadapan denganku dan aku yang yang paling menkoba?

How do you blame it on me and the main lie on you?

Bagaimana kau bisa menyalahkanku dan kau yang paling berbohong?

How come you’re threatening to leave and I’m mainly crying?

Do you know how easy it is?

just try to be your all

Eku hanya menkoba menjadi segalnya bagimu

main one ride

Yang Utama Menunggang

How come you’re focusing on me and I’m putting in the main effort?

Bagaimana which bisa berahadapan denganku dan aku yang yang paling menkoba?

How do you blame it on me and the main lie on you?

Bagaimana kau bisa menyalahkanku dan kau yang paling berbohong?

How come you’re threatening to leave and I’m mainly crying?

Do you know how easy it is?

no no no no

Tidak, Tidak

i think i know, wow

Kurasa Eku Tahu

Look, no, I can’t lose, oh

ok, ok, nothing so far

I think I know, oh

Kurasa Eku Tahu

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)

This article on TribuneNews.com Song related to Snooze Lag – SZA: I Can’t Lose When I’m With You

#SZA #JustinBieber #Snooze