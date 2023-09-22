Lyric Lagu Viral TikTok Snooze – SZA Ft. Justin Bieber: I Can’t Lose When I’m With You

tribune-video.com – Lyrics and Words Snooze – SZA
ooh
I think I know
kupikir aku tahu
i’ll touch that fire for you
Eku akan menyentuh api itu untukmu
I do it three, four times again, I testify for you
Aku akan melakukanya tiga, empat kali lagi, aku akan bersakasi untukmu
I lied, I’ll kill that bitch
Once I come back, once I get back I’m so upset
I do what everyone around you is afraid to do, I don’t
Aku akan melakukan apa yang mereka takut untuk lakukan di sekitaramu, aku tidak takut
As long as you’re here working for me, I got this
Selama Kau Membwaku Keluar Dari Sini, Eku Paham
mob, conspire, loot, hide your bodies
Jalan-Jalan, Membuat Rencana, Success, Sembunyikan Tubuhumu
As long as you’re dreaming about me, no problem
Selama Kau Bermimpi Tentangku, Tidklah Maslah
I ain’t got no one, just with you right now
Eku Tidak Punya Siyapa-Siyapa, Hanya Bersammu Sekarang
Tell me the truth, I look better under you
Beri tahu aku kenyatanya, aku terlihat lebih back di bavahamu
I can’t lose when I’m with you
Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu
How could I blink and miss that moment?
Do you want it to end before your time?
you are very special
Read also
no one builds a body like yours
as long as it’s okay
I can’t lose when I’m with you
Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu
How could I blink and miss that moment?
Do you want it to end before your time?
you are very special
Read also
No one builds a body like you, you do you
as long as it’s okay
In a droptop ride with you, I feel like Scarface (Scarface)
Seven years ago, I had to part with Scarface
Like that white bitch with the bob, I’ll be your main lady (your main lady)
seperti jalang dengan rambut bob itu, aku akan menjadi pilihan utamumu
Let’s take this argument back to my place (my place)
Ayo Bawa Pertengkaran Ini Ke Rumahku
Sex reminds you I’m nonviolent, I’m your first day (first day)
Sex mengingatkanmu bahwa aku tidak kasar, akulah satu-satunya
We don’t have shit yet, it was magic, yes
Kita Belum Punya Apa-Apa, Itu Ajaib
Break and catch shit, yes
memukul dan mengambil barang
Bad habits take over when you’re not here
Kebiyasan Buruk Terjadi Saat Kau Tak Di Sini
It’s not home when you’re not here
Bukan Ruma Jika Kou Tidak Ada Di Sini
It’s hard to move on when you’re not here, I’m saying
I need something in just a few days
I can’t lose when I’m with you
Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu
How could I blink and miss that moment?
Do you want it to end before your time?
you are very special
Read also
no one builds a body like yours
as long as it’s okay
I can’t lose when I’m with you
Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu
How could I blink and miss that moment?
Do you want it to end before your time?
you are very special
Read also
No one builds a body like you, you do you
as long as it’s okay
main one ride
Yang Utama Menunggang
How come you’re focusing on me and I’m putting in the main effort?
Bagaimana which bisa berahadapan denganku dan aku yang yang paling menkoba?
How do you blame it on me and the main lie on you?
Bagaimana kau bisa menyalahkanku dan kau yang paling berbohong?
How come you’re threatening to leave and I’m mainly crying?
Do you know how easy it is?
just try to be your all
Eku hanya menkoba menjadi segalnya bagimu
main one ride
Yang Utama Menunggang
How come you’re focusing on me and I’m putting in the main effort?
Bagaimana which bisa berahadapan denganku dan aku yang yang paling menkoba?
How do you blame it on me and the main lie on you?
Bagaimana kau bisa menyalahkanku dan kau yang paling berbohong?
How come you’re threatening to leave and I’m mainly crying?
Do you know how easy it is?
When I’m with you I can’t lose (like you, like you)
Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu (September)
How could I blink and miss that moment? (like you)
Do you want it to end before your time? (Separtimu)
you are very special
Read also
no one builds a body like yours
as long as it’s okay
When I’m with you I can’t lose (like you)
Aku Tidak Bisa Kehilangan Saat Aku Bersamu (September)
How could I blink and miss that moment? (like you)
Do you want it to end before your time? (Separtimu)
you are very special
Read also
No one builds a body like you, you do you
as long as it’s okay
no no no no
Tidak, Tidak
i think i know, wow
Kurasa Eku Tahu
Look, no, I can’t lose, oh
ok, ok, nothing so far
I think I know, oh
Kurasa Eku Tahu
(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)
This article on TribuneNews.com Song related to Snooze Lag – SZA: I Can’t Lose When I’m With You
#SZA #JustinBieber #Snooze