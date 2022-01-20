lyrics and meaning of the song

Read the text “Box”, single of Laura Pausini. Listen to the song and watch the official video.

“Box” is a song by singer-songwriter Laura Pausini written with Madame for the film directed by Ivan Cotroneo “Laura Pausini – Nice to meet you”, coming soon on Amazon Prime Video. “Box” follows the extraordinary success of “I do (Seen)”, winner of a Golden Globe and Oscar nominee for Best Original Song for the film “Life ahead”.

The artist, we remember, will be the super guest of the second evening of Sanremo 2022 where he will present the song “Box” live on the Ariston stage.

Laura Pausini text box

Do you remember when we were only one

on a somewhat insecure journey for our age and

we also slept on our backs

because we didn’t care about growing up or having to separate

and we talked to Billie Jean’s notes

breaking the slats of the bed

wearing a hideous make-up

I told you I wanted to sing

what did you want to do

and what did you want to do

I left you in a box so I could remember you

because sewing the sun with memories serves not to forget

I found you in a box, there was your mobile number

I looked for you but nothing to do

who knows if you have forgotten me

But I have not forgotten you, I have not forgotten you

remember that I, remember that you, are the same

Do you remember when we stared at the dark sky

wondering what was beyond

we played with darkness, innocence and fears

looking for meaning in all those things

and we only read books about love

dreaming of the most beautiful stories

loving the most mysterious

then I told you I wanted to get married

what did you want to do?

and what did you want to do?

I left you in a box so I could remember you

because covering evil with memories serves not to forget

I found you in a box, there was your mobile number

I looked for you but nothing to do

who knows if you have forgotten me

who knows if you have forgotten me

But I have not forgotten you, I have not forgotten you

remember that I, remember that you, are the same

But I have not forgotten you, I have not forgotten you

remember that I, remember that you, are the same

Meaning of the song

On the piece, Laura Pausini explained:

The “box” of which I sing is not a material object, it is a symbol of what contains our thoughts, memories, feelings, which holds what is true is contained in our heart, in our head – reveals Pausini – I wondered about this and this intrigues me more today, like all of us, I had two years in which everything slowed down and I had more time to dedicate to myself, to retrace so many moments of a life so wonderfully normal that I was moved. I saw myself as a teenager again, I thought about the dreams I had and what I am today, looking for a meeting point. Until at midnight and 41 minutes on 10 March 2021 a song arrived, written by Madame and dedicated to a teenage friendship, inspired by a post of mine in which I talked about my school friends. From the first listening I read it immediately as a dialogue between the Laura of today and that of the past and in this key we have reviewed it and it has become the song that I felt perfect for my return. I like to be able to tell that little girl that I have not forgotten her and that even if fate has taken us far away, even today and every day we are the same thing, the same person and today I am sure of this more than ever. I’ve always wondered what would have happened if I hadn’t had the luck and perseverance to live such a crazy life, what would have changed and what would have been exactly the same thing, as the song says – declares Laura – When I decided to make the film I realized that this was the way forward to tell about my life, my choices and what makes me who I am, and find a way to show my little girl my story so crazy, unexpected, tiring and unique. Always accompanied by my family, my closest friends and collaborators, I have traveled the world and have had the privilege of performing on the most important stages, and singing with my greatest idols. Yet every morning I wake up and my thoughts always go to that girl who dreamed of playing piano bar. Box is the exact photograph of this, I think it is very common, especially for the period we are living in, making this type of balance sheet, it also helped me to understand many things and many aspects of myself. It was a pleasure to meet me “

Video box

Laura Pausini audio box