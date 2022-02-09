Lyrics and translation Baby One More Time, Britney Spears

Text “… Baby One More Time”, the famous single by Britney Spears. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“… Baby One More Time” is one of the most famous songs of the American singer Britney Spears, as well as her debut single released in 1998.

The song was a worldwide success, debuting at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbing the charts around the world. To date, “… Baby One More Time” counts more than 470 million plays on Spotify, more than 688 million views on Youtube.

Baby One More Time lyrics by Britney Spears

Oh, baby, baby

Oh, baby, baby

Oh, baby, baby

How was I to know

That something wasn’t right here?

Oh, baby, baby

I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you are out of my sight

Let me see

How do you want it to be

Tell me, baby

Because I have to know now

Oh, why

My loneliness is killing me (and me)

I must confess that I still believe (I still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

Oh, baby, baby

The reason I breathe is you

Boy, you blinded me

Oh, nice, baby

There is nothing I would not do

It is not as I expected

Let me see

How do you want it to be

Tell me, baby

Because I have to know now

Oh, why

My loneliness is killing me (and me)

I must confess that I still believe (I still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

give me a sign

Hit me baby, one more time

Oh, baby, baby (oh)

Oh, baby, baby (yeah)

Oh, baby, baby

How was I to know

Oh, nice, baby

I shouldn’t have let you go

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me

You don’t know that I still believe you will be here

And give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

My loneliness is killing me (and me)

I must confess that I still believe (I still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

give me a sign

Hit me baby, one more time

I must confess that I still believe

You don’t know that I still believe you will be here

And give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

Baby One More Time official video

Baby One More Time audio Britney Spears

Listen to Britney Spears’ music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Baby One More Time”: