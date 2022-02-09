Lyrics and translation Baby One More Time, Britney Spears

Lyrics … Baby One More Time, the famous single from Britney Spears. Translation, audio and official video also available.
Text "… Baby One More Time", the famous single by Britney Spears.
“… Baby One More Time” is one of the most famous songs of the American singer Britney Spears, as well as her debut single released in 1998.
The song was a worldwide success, debuting at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbing the charts around the world. To date, “… Baby One More Time” counts more than 470 million plays on Spotify, more than 688 million views on Youtube.
Oh, baby, baby
Oh, baby, baby
Oh, baby, baby
How was I to know
That something wasn’t right here?
Oh, baby, baby
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you are out of my sight
Let me see
How do you want it to be
Tell me, baby
Because I have to know now
Oh, why
My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I must confess that I still believe (I still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
Oh, baby, baby
The reason I breathe is you
Boy, you blinded me
Oh, nice, baby
There is nothing I would not do
It is not as I expected
Let me see
How do you want it to be
Tell me, baby
Because I have to know now
Oh, why
My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I must confess that I still believe (I still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
give me a sign
Hit me baby, one more time
Oh, baby, baby (oh)
Oh, baby, baby (yeah)
Oh, baby, baby
How was I to know
Oh, nice, baby
I shouldn’t have let you go
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me
You don’t know that I still believe you will be here
And give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I must confess that I still believe (I still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
give me a sign
Hit me baby, one more time
I must confess that I still believe
You don’t know that I still believe you will be here
And give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
Baby One More Time official video
Baby One More Time audio Britney Spears
Listen to Britney Spears’ music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Baby One More Time”: