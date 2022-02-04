Lyrics and translation Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Baby One More Timesingle of Britney Spears. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.

“… Baby One More Time” is a worldwide hit song by American super star Britney Spears.

A multi-platinum piece, released in January 1999, which gave the title to the first studio album. The track, we recall, made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and its video clip sees Britney Spears herself in the role of a student.

Baby One More Time lyrics by Britney Spears

Lyrics:

Oh, baby, baby

Oh, baby, baby

Oh, baby, baby

How was I supposed to know

That something wasn’t right here?

Oh, baby, baby

I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you’re out of sight, yeah

Show me

How you want it to be

Tell me, baby

‘Cause I need to know now

Oh, because

My loneliness is killing me (And I)

I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

Oh, baby, baby

The reason I breathe is you

Boy, you got me blinded

Oh, pretty, baby

There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do

It’s not the way I planned it

Show me

How you want it to be

Tell me, baby

‘Cause I need to know now

Oh, because

My loneliness is killing me (And I)

I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

Oh, baby, baby (Oh)

Oh, baby, baby (Yeah)

Oh, baby, baby

How was I supposed to know?

Oh, pretty, baby

I shouldn’t have let you go

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know I still believe

That you will be here and give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

My loneliness is killing me (And I)

I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know I still believe

That you will be here and give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time

Baby One More Time testo Britney Spears

Oh, honey, honey

Oh, honey, honey

Oh, honey, honey

How was I to know

Was there something wrong?

Oh, honey, honey

I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you’re gone, yes

Show me

How do you want it to be

Tell me honey

Because I need to know now

Oh, why

My loneliness is killing me (and me)

I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a signal

Hit me, honey, one more time

Oh, honey, honey

The reason I breathe is you

Baby, you blinded me

Oh, honey, beautiful

There’s nothing I wouldn’t do

It was not what I had expected

Show me

How do you want it to be

Tell me honey

Because I need to know now

Oh, why

My loneliness is killing me (and me)

I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a signal

Hit me, honey, one more time

Oh, honey, honey (Oh)

Oh, honey, honey (Yeah)

Oh, honey, honey

How was I to know?

Oh, honey, beautiful

I shouldn’t have let you go

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now

You don’t know I still believe

That you will be here and give me a signal

Hit me, honey, one more time

My loneliness is killing me (and me)

I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)

When I’m not with you, I lose my mind

Give me a signal

Hit me, honey, one more time

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now

You don’t know I still believe

That you will be here and give me a signal

Hit me, honey, one more time

Baby One More Time video

Baby One More Time audio Britney Spears