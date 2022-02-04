Lyrics and translation Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Baby One More Timesingle of Britney Spears. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.
“… Baby One More Time” is a worldwide hit song by American super star Britney Spears.
A multi-platinum piece, released in January 1999, which gave the title to the first studio album. The track, we recall, made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and its video clip sees Britney Spears herself in the role of a student.
Baby One More Time lyrics by Britney Spears
Lyrics:
Oh, baby, baby
Oh, baby, baby
Oh, baby, baby
How was I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here?
Oh, baby, baby
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah
Show me
How you want it to be
Tell me, baby
‘Cause I need to know now
Oh, because
My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
Oh, baby, baby
The reason I breathe is you
Boy, you got me blinded
Oh, pretty, baby
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
It’s not the way I planned it
Show me
How you want it to be
Tell me, baby
‘Cause I need to know now
Oh, because
My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
Oh, baby, baby (Oh)
Oh, baby, baby (Yeah)
Oh, baby, baby
How was I supposed to know?
Oh, pretty, baby
I shouldn’t have let you go
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
Baby One More Time testo Britney Spears
Oh, honey, honey
Oh, honey, honey
Oh, honey, honey
How was I to know
Was there something wrong?
Oh, honey, honey
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re gone, yes
Show me
How do you want it to be
Tell me honey
Because I need to know now
Oh, why
My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time
Oh, honey, honey
The reason I breathe is you
Baby, you blinded me
Oh, honey, beautiful
There’s nothing I wouldn’t do
It was not what I had expected
Show me
How do you want it to be
Tell me honey
Because I need to know now
Oh, why
My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time
Oh, honey, honey (Oh)
Oh, honey, honey (Yeah)
Oh, honey, honey
How was I to know?
Oh, honey, beautiful
I shouldn’t have let you go
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
You don’t know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time
My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
You don’t know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time
Baby One More Time video
Baby One More Time audio Britney Spears