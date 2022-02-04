Lyrics and translation Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

by

Baby One More Timesingle of Britney Spears. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.

“… Baby One More Time” is a worldwide hit song by American super star Britney Spears.

A multi-platinum piece, released in January 1999, which gave the title to the first studio album. The track, we recall, made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and its video clip sees Britney Spears herself in the role of a student.

Baby One More Time lyrics by Britney Spears

Lyrics:
Oh, baby, baby
Oh, baby, baby

Oh, baby, baby
How was I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here?
Oh, baby, baby
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah

Show me
How you want it to be
Tell me, baby
‘Cause I need to know now
Oh, because

My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time

Oh, baby, baby
The reason I breathe is you
Boy, you got me blinded
Oh, pretty, baby
There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do
It’s not the way I planned it

Show me
How you want it to be
Tell me, baby
‘Cause I need to know now
Oh, because

My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time

Oh, baby, baby (Oh)
Oh, baby, baby (Yeah)

Oh, baby, baby
How was I supposed to know?
Oh, pretty, baby
I shouldn’t have let you go
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time

My loneliness is killing me (And I)
I must confess, I still believe (Still believe)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time

Baby One More Time testo Britney Spears

Oh, honey, honey
Oh, honey, honey

Oh, honey, honey
How was I to know
Was there something wrong?
Oh, honey, honey
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re gone, yes

Show me
How do you want it to be
Tell me honey
Because I need to know now
Oh, why

My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time

Oh, honey, honey
The reason I breathe is you
Baby, you blinded me
Oh, honey, beautiful
There’s nothing I wouldn’t do
It was not what I had expected

Show me
How do you want it to be
Tell me honey
Because I need to know now
Oh, why

My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time

Oh, honey, honey (Oh)
Oh, honey, honey (Yeah)

Oh, honey, honey
How was I to know?
Oh, honey, beautiful
I shouldn’t have let you go
I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
You don’t know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time

My loneliness is killing me (and me)
I have to confess, I still believe it (I still believe it)
When I’m not with you, I lose my mind
Give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time

I must confess that my loneliness is killing me now
You don’t know I still believe
That you will be here and give me a signal
Hit me, honey, one more time

Baby One More Time video

Baby One More Time audio Britney Spears

Leave a Comment