Lyrics and translation Brighter Days by Emeli Sandé

Text of Brighter Days, single by Emeli Sandé. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.
Read the text Brighter Days, single of Emeli Sandé. Listen to the song, discover the Italian translation and watch the official video.
“Brighter Days” is a song by the British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé. The piece was presented live at Camden’s iconic Roundhouse as part of In The Round Festival and The Graham Norton Show. The track comes after the singles “Look What You’ve Done” And “Family”.
Brighter Days text by Emeli Sandé
Lyrics:
We’ve seen it all
The tears have fallen
And every step is on the edge
And we’re so confused
We don’t understand
It feels like this night won’t end
But there’s gonna be brighter days
Brighter days
I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith
There’s gonna be brighter days
Brighter days
Though it seems distant, know the world will change
To brighter days
To brighter days
To brighter days
The world will change
So don’t you worry, there’s still hope left
If the pain gets heavy, if you need a friend
I’ll be holding you steady, my love won’t end
And I’ll be counting the seconds until we meet again
Yeah there’s gonna be
Brighter days
Brighter days
I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith
There’s gonna be brighter days
Brighter days
Though it seems distant, know the world will change
To brighter days
To brighter days
To brighter days
The world will change
To brighter days
To brighter days
To brighter days
The world will change
All of a sudden sun will start to shine on you
Know you’ve been running but now it’s time for your breakthrough
I’ll tell you something it’s not all for nothing, it’s true
Hey you’ll see it soon
There’s gonna be
Brighter days
Brighter days
I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith
There’s gonna be
Brighter days
Brighter days
Though it seems distant, know the world will change to
Brighter days
To brighter days
The world will change
To brighter days
To brighter days
To brighter days
The world will change
To brighter days
Brighter Days translation by Emeli Sandé
We have seen it all
The tears fell
And every step is at the limit
We are so confused
We do not understand
It seems like this night never ends
But there will be better days
More peaceful days
I’ll lift you up when you lose faith
There will be better days
More peaceful days
Even if it seems distant, know that the world will change
To better days
To better days
To better days
The world will change
So you don’t have to worry, there is still hope
If the pain gets severe, if you need a friend
I will hug you, my love will never end
And I’ll count the seconds until we meet again
Yes, there will be
Better days
Better days
I’ll lift you up when you lose faith
There will be better days
Quieter days
Even if it seems distant, know that the world will change
To better days
To better days
To better days
The world will change
To better days
To better days
To better days
The world will change
Suddenly the sun will start shining on you
I know you are running away but now is the time to move on
I’ll tell you one thing, it’s not all in vain, it’s the truth
Hey, you’ll see it soon
There will be
Better days
Better days
I’ll lift you up when you lose faith
There will be
Better days
Better days
Even if it seems distant, know that the world will change
More peaceful days
To better days
The world will change
To better days
To better days
To better days
The world will change
To better days
Meaning of the song
“Brighter Days” is inspired by the truth that even in the saddest moments there is always hope. We may have to dig deeper to feel it, but the hope is always there, ”says Emeli Sandé. “Staying anchored in hope and faith is our victory and defeat comes only when we lose sight of this power. Brighter Days is a confirmation: it is a reminder of our collective power to make a choice and create our reality. .
“The power of the collective mind is remarkable and I believe that no matter what external circumstances impose on us, we have dominion over the mind and spirit. Better days are coming. Getting out of the dark is under our control. Fear is not ours, pessimism does not belong to us, defeat is not our choice. We choose better days and this song is the voice of hope, faith and love. “
Brighter Days video
Brighter Days audio Emeli Sandé