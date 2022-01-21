Lyrics and translation Brighter Days by Emeli Sandé

Read the text Brighter Days, single of Emeli Sandé. Listen to the song, discover the Italian translation and watch the official video.

“Brighter Days” is a song by the British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé. The piece was presented live at Camden’s iconic Roundhouse as part of In The Round Festival and The Graham Norton Show. The track comes after the singles “Look What You’ve Done” And “Family”.

Brighter Days text by Emeli Sandé

Lyrics:

We’ve seen it all

The tears have fallen

And every step is on the edge

And we’re so confused

We don’t understand

It feels like this night won’t end

But there’s gonna be brighter days

Brighter days

I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith

There’s gonna be brighter days

Brighter days

Though it seems distant, know the world will change

To brighter days

To brighter days

To brighter days

The world will change

So don’t you worry, there’s still hope left

If the pain gets heavy, if you need a friend

I’ll be holding you steady, my love won’t end

And I’ll be counting the seconds until we meet again

Yeah there’s gonna be

Brighter days

Brighter days

I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith

There’s gonna be brighter days

Brighter days

Though it seems distant, know the world will change

To brighter days

To brighter days

To brighter days

The world will change

To brighter days

To brighter days

To brighter days

The world will change

All of a sudden sun will start to shine on you

Know you’ve been running but now it’s time for your breakthrough

I’ll tell you something it’s not all for nothing, it’s true

Hey you’ll see it soon

There’s gonna be

Brighter days

Brighter days

I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith

There’s gonna be

Brighter days

Brighter days

Though it seems distant, know the world will change to

Brighter days

To brighter days

The world will change

To brighter days

To brighter days

To brighter days

The world will change

To brighter days

Brighter Days translation by Emeli Sandé

We have seen it all

The tears fell

And every step is at the limit

We are so confused

We do not understand

It seems like this night never ends

But there will be better days

More peaceful days

I’ll lift you up when you lose faith

There will be better days

More peaceful days

Even if it seems distant, know that the world will change

To better days

To better days

To better days

The world will change

So you don’t have to worry, there is still hope

If the pain gets severe, if you need a friend

I will hug you, my love will never end

And I’ll count the seconds until we meet again

Yes, there will be

Better days

Better days

I’ll lift you up when you lose faith

There will be better days

Quieter days

Even if it seems distant, know that the world will change

To better days

To better days

To better days

The world will change

To better days

To better days

To better days

The world will change

Suddenly the sun will start shining on you

I know you are running away but now is the time to move on

I’ll tell you one thing, it’s not all in vain, it’s the truth

Hey, you’ll see it soon

There will be

Better days

Better days

I’ll lift you up when you lose faith

There will be

Better days

Better days

Even if it seems distant, know that the world will change

More peaceful days

To better days

The world will change

To better days

To better days

To better days

The world will change

To better days

Meaning of the song

“Brighter Days” is inspired by the truth that even in the saddest moments there is always hope. We may have to dig deeper to feel it, but the hope is always there, ”says Emeli Sandé. “Staying anchored in hope and faith is our victory and defeat comes only when we lose sight of this power. Brighter Days is a confirmation: it is a reminder of our collective power to make a choice and create our reality. .

“The power of the collective mind is remarkable and I believe that no matter what external circumstances impose on us, we have dominion over the mind and spirit. Better days are coming. Getting out of the dark is under our control. Fear is not ours, pessimism does not belong to us, defeat is not our choice. We choose better days and this song is the voice of hope, faith and love. “

Brighter Days video

Brighter Days audio Emeli Sandé