Lyrics and translation Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Text by Happier Than Ever, single by Billie Eilish. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.
Happier Than Ever text, single of Billie Eilish. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.
“Happier Than Ever” is a song by Californian singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, written by her brother FINNEAS. The piece, in this radio edit version, was anticipated by the hits “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” And “NDA”.
Happier Than Ever lyrics by Billie Eilish
When I’m away from you
I’m happier than ever
Wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn’t true
Give me a day or two
To think of something clever
To write myself a letter
To tell me what to do
Do you read my interviews?
Or do you skip my avenue?
When you said you were passing through
Was I even on your way?
I knew when I asked you to
Be cool about what I was telling you
You’d do the opposite of what you said you’d do
And I’d end up more afraid
Don’t say it isn’t fair
You clearly weren’t aware that you
Made me miserable
So if you really wanna know
When I’m away from you
I’m happier than ever
Wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn’t true
You call me again, drunk in your Benz
Driving home under the influence
You scared me to death but I’m wasting my breath
‘Cause you only listen to your f * cking friends
I don’t relate to you
I don’t relate to you, no
‘Cause I’d never treat me this shitty
You made me hate this city
And I don’t talk shit about you on the internet
Never told anyone anything bad
‘Cause that shit’s embarrassing, you were my everything
And all that you did was make me f * cking sad
So don’t waste the time I don’t have
And don’t try to make me feel bad
I could talk about every time that you showed up on time
But I’d have an empty line ’cause you never did
Never paid any mind to my mother or friends so I
Shut ’em all out for you’ cause I was a kid
You ruined everything good
Always said you were misunderstood
Made all my moments your own
Just f * cking leave me alone
Happier Than Ever translation Billie Eilish
When I’m away from you
I am happier than ever
I wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn’t true
Give me a day or two
To think of something clever
To write me a letter
To tell me what to do
Do you read my interviews?
Or do you avoid my way?
When you said you were passing through
Was I on your way?
I knew that when I asked you
To be nice about what I was telling you
You would have done the opposite of what you said you would do
And I would have been more afraid
Don’t say it’s not fair
You clearly didn’t know that
You made me miserable
So if you really want to know
When I’m away from you
I am happier than ever
I wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn’t true
Call me again, drunk in your Benz
On the way home under the influence of alcohol
You scared the shit out of me but I’m wasting my breath
Because you only listen to your fucking friends
I don’t mean you
I don’t mean you, no
Because I would never treat myself like shit like that
You made me hate this city
And I never say shit about you on the internet
I’ve never said anything bad to anyone
Because that shit is embarrassing, you were my everything
And all that made it bloody sad
So don’t waste the time I don’t have
And don’t try to make me feel guilty
I could talk about anytime you arrive on time
But I would have a blank line because you never did
I never paid attention to my mom or my friends, so me
I’ll close them all for you because I was a little girl
You screwed everything right
I’ve always said I was misunderstood
You made my moments yours
Leave me alone, f * ck
Happier Than Ever video