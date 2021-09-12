Lyrics and translation Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Text by Happier Than Ever, single by Billie Eilish. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.

“Happier Than Ever” is a song by Californian singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, written by her brother FINNEAS. The piece, in this radio edit version, was anticipated by the hits “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” And “NDA”.

Happier Than Ever lyrics by Billie Eilish

When I’m away from you

I’m happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn’t true

Give me a day or two

To think of something clever

To write myself a letter

To tell me what to do

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you skip my avenue?

When you said you were passing through

Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to

Be cool about what I was telling you

You’d do the opposite of what you said you’d do

And I’d end up more afraid

Don’t say it isn’t fair

You clearly weren’t aware that you

Made me miserable

So if you really wanna know

When I’m away from you

I’m happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn’t true

You call me again, drunk in your Benz

Driving home under the influence

You scared me to death but I’m wasting my breath

‘Cause you only listen to your f * cking friends

I don’t relate to you

I don’t relate to you, no

‘Cause I’d never treat me this shitty

You made me hate this city

And I don’t talk shit about you on the internet

Never told anyone anything bad

‘Cause that shit’s embarrassing, you were my everything

And all that you did was make me f * cking sad

So don’t waste the time I don’t have

And don’t try to make me feel bad

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

But I’d have an empty line ’cause you never did

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends so I

Shut ’em all out for you’ cause I was a kid

You ruined everything good

Always said you were misunderstood

Made all my moments your own

Just f * cking leave me alone

Happier Than Ever translation Billie Eilish

When I’m away from you

I am happier than ever

I wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn’t true

Give me a day or two

To think of something clever

To write me a letter

To tell me what to do

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you avoid my way?

When you said you were passing through

Was I on your way?

I knew that when I asked you

To be nice about what I was telling you

You would have done the opposite of what you said you would do

And I would have been more afraid

Don’t say it’s not fair

You clearly didn’t know that

You made me miserable

So if you really want to know

When I’m away from you

I am happier than ever

I wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn’t true

Call me again, drunk in your Benz

On the way home under the influence of alcohol

You scared the shit out of me but I’m wasting my breath

Because you only listen to your fucking friends

I don’t mean you

I don’t mean you, no

Because I would never treat myself like shit like that

You made me hate this city

And I never say shit about you on the internet

I’ve never said anything bad to anyone

Because that shit is embarrassing, you were my everything

And all that made it bloody sad

So don’t waste the time I don’t have

And don’t try to make me feel guilty

I could talk about anytime you arrive on time

But I would have a blank line because you never did

I never paid attention to my mom or my friends, so me

I’ll close them all for you because I was a little girl

You screwed everything right

I’ve always said I was misunderstood

You made my moments yours

Leave me alone, f * ck

Happier Than Ever video