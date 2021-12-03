Lyrics and translation Just Look Up by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi

Text “Just Look Up”, single of Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi for the movie Don’t Look Up. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“Just Look Up” is the new single from Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi which is part of the soundtrack of the film Don’t Look Up. The two artists are also featured in the film in the roles of Riley Bina And DJ Chello, powerful pop music duo. “Just Look Up “ was co-written and composed by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Nicholas Britell, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote the entire score, and Academy Award-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.

Find out all about the Don’t Look Up soundtrack.

NICHOLAS BRITELL TALKS ABOUT THE SONG

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Taura Stinson on our song” Just Look Up “, a love song that turns into a rallying cry, as it was an honor to work with Justin Vernon on the song. Bon Iver’s original “Second Nature”. My soundtrack ranges from absurd big band jazz to touching and deep orchestral music. Many of the projects I’ve worked on with Adam McKay have, each in their own way, the exploration of sound as their central theme: they are all a unique blend of gravity and absurdity. In particular, Don’t Look Up captures a growing sense of amazement at how crazy reality really is ”.

Just Look Up lyrics by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

Just Look Up lyrics by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, read the lyrics of “Just Look Up”:

We knew no bounds

Fell at the speed of sound

Ridin ‘against all odds, but soon against ourselves

You haunted every memory

With no goodbyes, all bad for me

Your pride put out the fire in our flames

Then just one look is all it takes

I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me

And then my dumb heart says

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love doesn’t die

It holds on tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You cannot deny the signs

What you’vе waited for

Don’t wait no more

It’s right up above you

Just look up

(Baby)

Know I lеt you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that matters (Yeah)

I’ve been dealin ‘with madness (Yo)

Wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)

You dealin ‘with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (Hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love

I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)

Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (Ooh)

Take my hand, baby, never leave you, Riley

Look up, what he’s really trying to say

Is get your head out of your ass

Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists

We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time

It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess that we made

‘Cause tomorrow may never come

Just look up

Turn off that shit Box News

‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody

Ooh, I, I, oh, I

Look up

Here it comes

I’m so glad I’m here with you forever

In your arms

Just Look Up translation by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

**Soon online**

Just Look Up official video

Waiting for the official video, here is the lyric video:

Just Look Up audio Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

Listen to the music of Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Just Look Up”: