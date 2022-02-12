Lyrics and translation Let Somebody Go, Coldplay, Selena Gomez

“Let Somebody Go”single of the Coldplay with Selena Gomez. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.

“Let Somebody Go” is a song contained in the album “Music Of The Spheres” by the British band Coldplay led by Chris Martin. The piece, created in collaboration with the American singer and actress Selena Gomez, follows the successes of the world super hits “Higher Power” And “My Universe”among the songs of the moment most listened to on the radio.

Let Somebody Go lyrics Coldplay

Lyrics:

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars’ cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh, it hurts like so

To let somebody go

To let somebody go (Body go)

Oh, oh-oh (Oh-oh)

Oh oh oh

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)

When you love somebody (Oh)

Got to let somebody know

Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)

When you love somebody (Oh)

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

But you’re still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you’re still with me now, I know

Let Somebody Go Coldplay

(Send someone away, let someone go)

It was a kind of love

I thought it would never end

Oh, my love, oh, my other, oh, my friend

We talked and talked again

I loved you to the moon round trip

You gave all this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars because I know that

That it hurts so much

To let someone go

All the storms we’ve weathered

Everything we’ve been through

Now without you, what the hell am I gonna do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They told me that love is equal only to pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could have turned my pain into a song

Oh, it hurts so much

To let someone go

To let someone go

Oh, oh-oh (Oh-oh)

Oh oh oh

(To let someone go, to let someone go)

Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love someone (Oh)

When you love someone (Oh)

I need to let someone know

Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love someone (Oh)

When you love someone (Oh)

I need to let someone know

So when you love someone

When you love someone

Then it hurts so much

To let someone go

It hurts so much

To let someone go

But you’re still with me now, I know

(Let someone go, let someone go)

Oh (let someone go, let someone go)

But you’re still with me now, I know

Let Somebody Go video

The Escher-inspired clip was shot by Dave Meyers and co-created and choreographed with Yoann Bourgeois.

Let Somebody Go audio Coldplay

