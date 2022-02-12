Lyrics and translation Let Somebody Go, Coldplay, Selena Gomez

Read the lyrics and listen to Let Somebody Go, single by Coldplay and Selena Gomez from Music Of The Spheres. Find out the translation and watch the video of the song.
“Let Somebody Go” is a song contained in the album “Music Of The Spheres” by the British band Coldplay led by Chris Martin. The piece, created in collaboration with the American singer and actress Selena Gomez, follows the successes of the world super hits “Higher Power” And “My Universe”among the songs of the moment most listened to on the radio.
Lyrics:
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars’ cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
To let somebody go (Body go)
Oh, oh-oh (Oh-oh)
Oh oh oh
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)
When you love somebody (Oh)
Got to let somebody know
Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love somebody (Oh)
When you love somebody (Oh)
Got to let somebody know
So when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Send someone away, let someone go)
It was a kind of love
I thought it would never end
Oh, my love, oh, my other, oh, my friend
We talked and talked again
I loved you to the moon round trip
You gave all this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars because I know that
That it hurts so much
To let someone go
All the storms we’ve weathered
Everything we’ve been through
Now without you, what the hell am I gonna do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They told me that love is equal only to pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could have turned my pain into a song
Oh, it hurts so much
To let someone go
To let someone go
Oh, oh-oh (Oh-oh)
Oh oh oh
(To let someone go, to let someone go)
Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love someone (Oh)
When you love someone (Oh)
I need to let someone know
Oh, oh-oh (Oh), when you love someone (Oh)
When you love someone (Oh)
I need to let someone know
So when you love someone
When you love someone
Then it hurts so much
To let someone go
It hurts so much
To let someone go
But you’re still with me now, I know
(Let someone go, let someone go)
Oh (let someone go, let someone go)
But you’re still with me now, I know
Let Somebody Go video
The Escher-inspired clip was shot by Dave Meyers and co-created and choreographed with Yoann Bourgeois.
