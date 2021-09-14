Lyrics and translation of Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Don’t Go Yet, single of Camila Cabello. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.

“Don’t Go Yet” is a song from the album “Familia” by the Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The piece is written by the artist herself with Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath.

Don’t Go Yet testo Camila Cabello

Lyrics:

Oh, my love, oh, yeah, yeah

I’m in love, yeah

I’ll replay this moment for months

Alone in my head, waitin ‘for it to come

I wrote all your lines and the script’s in my mind, and

I hope that you follow it for once

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold

I, dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh

We find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, I

Sayin ‘you got a flight, need an early night, no

Don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yеt

What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?

Just a little morе, don’t go yet

Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama

In a bed, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t

Baby, come to mama

I get, I get what I want when I want

And I get it how I wanna, wanna

And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby

We find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, I

Sayin ‘you got a flight, need an early night, no

Don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (No, no)

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

Come along

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet), hey

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet)

(No te vayas, quédate) Dale

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Ahora voy yo

(No te vayas, quédate)

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Know you really wanna

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Oh

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh, don’t go yet)

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)

What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more

What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours

What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

Don’t Go Yet testo Camila Cabello

Oh, my love, oh, yes, yes

I am in love, yes

Loading... Advertisements

I will relive this moment for months

Only in my head, waiting for it to come

I’ve written all your lines and the script is in my mind, and

I hope he follows it for once

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold

I, dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh

We find a corner, then your hands in my hair

We are finally here, like this, me

You say you have a flight, you need to sleep early, no

Stay still

Oh yes, stay still, stay still

Oh yes, stay still, stay still

Oh yes, stay still, stay still

Why do you go when my night is yours?

A little longer, stay still

Honey, stay still, because I wore this dress for a little drama

In a bed, I bet you think you know, but you don’t know

Honey, come to mom

I get, I get what I want when I want

And I understand what I want, I want

And I want you honey, I gotta get you, honey

We find a corner, then your hands in my hair

We are finally here, like this, me

You say you have a flight, you need to sleep early, no

Stay still

Oh yes, stay still, stay still

Oh yes, stay still, stay still

Oh yes, stay still, stay still

Why do you go when my night is yours?

A little longer, stay still

You come

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (stay still)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (stay still), hey

(Oh-no-no, stay still)

(don’t go, stay here) come on

(Oh-no-no, stay still) I’ll take care of it

(don’t go, stay here)

(Oh-no-no, stay still) stay a little longer

(don’t go, stay here) I know you really want it

(Oh-no-no, stay still) stay a little longer

(don’t go, stay here) Oh

Oh, yeah, stay still, stay still (Oh)

Oh, yeah, stay still, stay still (Oh, stay still)

Oh, yeah, stay still, stay still, (Oh)

Why do you go when my night is yours?

A little bit’

Why do you go when my night is yours? yours, yours

Why do you go when my night is yours?

A little longer, still remains

Don’t Go Yet video