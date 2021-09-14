Lyrics and translation of Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Don’t Go Yet, single of Camila Cabello. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.
“Don’t Go Yet” is a song from the album “Familia” by the Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The piece is written by the artist herself with Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath.
Don’t Go Yet testo Camila Cabello
Lyrics:
Oh, my love, oh, yeah, yeah
I’m in love, yeah
I’ll replay this moment for months
Alone in my head, waitin ‘for it to come
I wrote all your lines and the script’s in my mind, and
I hope that you follow it for once
I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold
I, dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh
We find a corner, then your hands in my hair
Finally we’re here, so, I
Sayin ‘you got a flight, need an early night, no
Don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yеt
What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?
Just a little morе, don’t go yet
Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama
In a bed, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t
Baby, come to mama
I get, I get what I want when I want
And I get it how I wanna, wanna
And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby
We find a corner, then your hands in my hair
Finally we’re here, so, I
Sayin ‘you got a flight, need an early night, no
Don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (No, no)
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet
Come along
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet), hey
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet)
(No te vayas, quédate) Dale
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Ahora voy yo
(No te vayas, quédate)
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer
(No te vayas, quédate) Know you really wanna
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer
(No te vayas, quédate) Oh
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh, don’t go yet)
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)
What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more
What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours
What you leavin ‘for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet
Don’t Go Yet testo Camila Cabello
Oh, my love, oh, yes, yes
I am in love, yes
I will relive this moment for months
Only in my head, waiting for it to come
I’ve written all your lines and the script is in my mind, and
I hope he follows it for once
I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold
I, dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh
We find a corner, then your hands in my hair
We are finally here, like this, me
You say you have a flight, you need to sleep early, no
Stay still
Oh yes, stay still, stay still
Oh yes, stay still, stay still
Oh yes, stay still, stay still
Why do you go when my night is yours?
A little longer, stay still
Honey, stay still, because I wore this dress for a little drama
In a bed, I bet you think you know, but you don’t know
Honey, come to mom
I get, I get what I want when I want
And I understand what I want, I want
And I want you honey, I gotta get you, honey
We find a corner, then your hands in my hair
We are finally here, like this, me
You say you have a flight, you need to sleep early, no
Stay still
Oh yes, stay still, stay still
Oh yes, stay still, stay still
Oh yes, stay still, stay still
Why do you go when my night is yours?
A little longer, stay still
You come
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (stay still)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (stay still), hey
(Oh-no-no, stay still)
(don’t go, stay here) come on
(Oh-no-no, stay still) I’ll take care of it
(don’t go, stay here)
(Oh-no-no, stay still) stay a little longer
(don’t go, stay here) I know you really want it
(Oh-no-no, stay still) stay a little longer
(don’t go, stay here) Oh
Oh, yeah, stay still, stay still (Oh)
Oh, yeah, stay still, stay still (Oh, stay still)
Oh, yeah, stay still, stay still, (Oh)
Why do you go when my night is yours?
A little bit’
Why do you go when my night is yours? yours, yours
Why do you go when my night is yours?
A little longer, still remains
Don’t Go Yet video