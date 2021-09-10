Lyrics and translation of Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, a ballad about despair

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, were it not that we are emotional people, it could be any ballad, broadcast by any radio and with any text. Yet LA pop star and half-brother Finneas know how to hit the mark.

Let’s take a 6/8, let’s sprinkle it with piano, acoustic guitars or any other instrument that allows you to perform an arpeggio. Well, as a binder we use a voice somewhere between the sighed and the shy, or perhaps it comes better with a middle ground between hysterical laughter and serotonin at the antipodes. That’s all? No. Let’s kick the cymbal-like mood of the opera and add a drum set. It is not enough? Let’s saturate it more and more. We make the piece nervous.

There, Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish can very well be placed among the dusty shelves of the 50s 45s, or among the minimal contemporary vintage pop – which technically does not exist, but these terms help us to convey the idea – which today fans of Lana Del Rey or to us boomers who listened entranced i Portishead. Billie’s voice is choked with tears that betray that newfound happiness. No, wanted. Billie seeks happiness after a relationship ends. He does not find it, perhaps, but flaunts it. If in the first part he converses with his former sweetheart calmly, in the second – when the saturated battery intervenes – he lets himself go in a liberating outlet, between anger and desperation.

In the video – directed by the artist herself – the two moments are well contrasted: a normal conversation on the phone, in solitude, in the first part. A sudden flood that forces the artist to swim to safety on the roof, in the rain, in the second. With these two shades Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish chronicles the torment and turmoil of the end of a relationship.

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish is available from today, Friday 10 September, in radio rotation.

Text

[Chorus]

When I’m away from you

I’m happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn’t true, mmm [Verse 1]

Give me a day or two

To think of something clever

To write myself a letter

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you skip my avenue?

When you said you were passin ‘through

Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

Be cool about what I was tellin ‘you

You’d do the opposite of what you said you’d do (What you said you’d do)

And I’d end up more afraid

Don’t say it isn’t fair

You clearly werеn’t aware that you made me misеrable, ooh

So if you really wanna know [Chorus]

When I’m away from you (When I’m away from you)

I’m happier than ever (I’m happier than ever)

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

I wish it wasn’t true, mmm [Verse 2]

You called me again, drunk in your Benz

Drivin ‘home under the influence

You scared me to death but I’m wastin ‘my breath

‘Cause you only listen to your fuc *in ‘friends I don’t relate to you

I don’t relate to you, no ‘Cause I’d never treat me this s* itty

You made me hate this city [Verse 3]

And I don’t talk s *it about you on the internet

Never told anyone anything bad

‘Cause that s* it’s embarrassing, you were my everything

And all that you did was make me fuc * in ‘sad

So don’t waste the time I don’t have

And don’t try to make me feel bad

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

But I’d have an empty line ’cause you never did

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I

Shut ’em all out for you’ cause I was a kid [Outro]

You ruined everything good

Always said you were misunderstood

Made all my moments your own

Just fuc * in ‘leave me alone

