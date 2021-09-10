Lyrics and translation of Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, a ballad about despair

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, were it not that we are emotional people, it could be any ballad, broadcast by any radio and with any text. Yet LA pop star and half-brother Finneas know how to hit the mark.
Let’s take a 6/8, let’s sprinkle it with piano, acoustic guitars or any other instrument that allows you to perform an arpeggio. Well, as a binder we use a voice somewhere between the sighed and the shy, or perhaps it comes better with a middle ground between hysterical laughter and serotonin at the antipodes. That’s all? No. Let’s kick the cymbal-like mood of the opera and add a drum set. It is not enough? Let’s saturate it more and more. We make the piece nervous.
There, Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish can very well be placed among the dusty shelves of the 50s 45s, or among the minimal contemporary vintage pop – which technically does not exist, but these terms help us to convey the idea – which today fans of Lana Del Rey or to us boomers who listened entranced i Portishead. Billie’s voice is choked with tears that betray that newfound happiness. No, wanted. Billie seeks happiness after a relationship ends. He does not find it, perhaps, but flaunts it. If in the first part he converses with his former sweetheart calmly, in the second – when the saturated battery intervenes – he lets himself go in a liberating outlet, between anger and desperation.
In the video – directed by the artist herself – the two moments are well contrasted: a normal conversation on the phone, in solitude, in the first part. A sudden flood that forces the artist to swim to safety on the roof, in the rain, in the second. With these two shades Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish chronicles the torment and turmoil of the end of a relationship.
Text
[Chorus]
When I’m away from you
I’m happier than ever
Wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn’t true, mmm
[Verse 1]
Give me a day or two
To think of something clever
To write myself a letter
To tell me what to do, mm-mm
Do you read my interviews?
Or do you skip my avenue?
When you said you were passin ‘through
Was I even on your way?
I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)
Be cool about what I was tellin ‘you
You’d do the opposite of what you said you’d do (What you said you’d do)
And I’d end up more afraid
Don’t say it isn’t fair
You clearly werеn’t aware that you made me misеrable, ooh
So if you really wanna know
[Chorus]
When I’m away from you (When I’m away from you)
I’m happier than ever (I’m happier than ever)
Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)
I wish it wasn’t true, mmm
[Verse 2]
You called me again, drunk in your Benz
Drivin ‘home under the influence
You scared me to death but I’m wastin ‘my breath
‘Cause you only listen to your fuc *in ‘friends I don’t relate to you
I don’t relate to you, no ‘Cause I’d never treat me this s* itty
You made me hate this city
[Verse 3]
And I don’t talk s *it about you on the internet
Never told anyone anything bad
‘Cause that s* it’s embarrassing, you were my everything
And all that you did was make me fuc * in ‘sad
So don’t waste the time I don’t have
And don’t try to make me feel bad
I could talk about every time that you showed up on time
But I’d have an empty line ’cause you never did
Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I
Shut ’em all out for you’ cause I was a kid
[Outro]
You ruined everything good
Always said you were misunderstood
Made all my moments your own
Just fuc * in ‘leave me alone
Translation
[Coro]
When I’m away from you
I am happier than ever
I wish I could explain it better
I wish it wasn’t true, mmm
[Verso 1]
Give me a day or two
Think of something smart
To write me a letter
To tell me what to do, mm-mm
Do you read my interviews?
Or do you skip my way?
When you said you were passing through
Was I also on your way?
I knew when I asked you (when I asked you)
Be calm about what I was telling you
Would you do the opposite of what you said you would do (what you said you would do)
And I would end up being more afraid
Don’t say it’s not fair
You clearly weren’t aware that you made me miserable, ooh
So if you really want to know
[Coro]
When I’m away from you (When I’m away from you)
I’m happier than ever (I’m happier than ever)
I wish I could explain it better (I wish I could explain it better)
I wish it wasn’t true, mmm
[Verso 2]
You called me again, drunk in your Benz
Driving home under the influence
You scared the shit out of me but I’m wasting my breath
Because you only listen to your fucking friends
I don’t mean you
I don’t mean you, no
Because I would never treat myself like this * da
You made me hate this city
[Verso 3]
And I don’t speak a c **or you on the internet
Never said anything bad to anyone
Why that m*** a is embarrassing, you were my everything
And all you did was make me damn sad
So don’t waste the time I don’t have
And don’t try to make me feel bad
I could talk about every time you showed up on time
But I would have a blank line because you never did
I never paid any attention to my mother or my friends, so …
Shut them all out for you because I was a little girl
[Fine]
You screwed everything right
I always said you were misunderstood
You made all my moments yours
F ** k, leave me alone