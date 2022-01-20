Lyrics and translation of Just Look Up by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi

Read the text “Just Look Up”, single of Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi. Listen to the song and watch the official video.

“Just Look Up” is a song by American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande for the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”, with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The piece, made in collaboration with US rapper and actor Kid Cudi, was presented live on “The Voice” on NBC.

Just Look Up lyrics by Ariana Grande

Mm-mm, hmm

Ah, ah

We knew no bounds

Fell at the speed of sound

Ridin ‘against all odds, but soon against ourselves

You haunted every memory

With no goodbyes, all bad for me

Your pride put out the fire in our flames

Then just one look is all it takes

I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me

And then my dumb heart says

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love doesn’t die

It holds on tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You cannot deny the signs

What you’ve waited for

Don’t wait no more

It’s right up above you

Just look up

(Baby)

Know I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that matters (Yeah)

I’ve been dealin ‘with madness (Yo)

Wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)

You dealin ‘with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (Hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love

I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)

Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (Ooh)

Take my hand, baby, never leave you, Riley

Look up, what he’s really trying to say

Is get your head out of your ass

Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists

We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time

It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess that we made

‘Cause tomorrow may never come

Just look up

Turn off that shit Box News

‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody

Ooh, I, I, oh, I

Look up

Here it comes

I’m so glad I’m here with you forever

In your arms

Just Look Up testo Ariana Grande

Mm-mm, er

Ha ha

We knew no bounds

We fell in love at the speed of sound

Against all odds, but soon against ourselves

You have troubled every memory

Without goodbyes, not for me

Your pride put out the fire in our flames

Then a glance is enough

I feel your eyes, they are fixed on every part of me

And then my stupid heart says:

Just look up

There is no place to hide

True love does not die

It holds you tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You can’t deny the signs

What have you been waiting for

Don’t wait any longer

It’s right above you

Just look up

(Treasure)

I know I let you down, I can’t deny it (Uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that’s what matters (Yes)

I’ve been dealing with madness (Yo)

He wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)

Your sadness, honestly, depends on me (Hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love

I’ll heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)

Time is so precious, we don’t have much left now (Ooh)

Take my hand, baby, never leave you, riley

Look up, what is he really trying to say

Concentrate

Listen to those damn skilled scientists

We really screwed up, this time we screwed up

It’s so close that I can feel the heat great

And act like everything is fine

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever

To get over this whole mess we’ve made

Because tomorrow may never come

Just look up

Turn off that news

Because soon they will all die

Ooh, me, me, oh, me

Look

here it comes

I am so happy to be here with you forever

In your arms

Just Look Up video

Just Look Up audio Ariana Grande