Lyrics and translation of Just Look Up by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi

Read the text “Just Look Up”, single of Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi. Listen to the song and watch the official video.
“Just Look Up” is a song by American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande for the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”, with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The piece, made in collaboration with US rapper and actor Kid Cudi, was presented live on “The Voice” on NBC.
Just Look Up lyrics by Ariana Grande
Mm-mm, hmm
Ah, ah
We knew no bounds
Fell at the speed of sound
Ridin ‘against all odds, but soon against ourselves
You haunted every memory
With no goodbyes, all bad for me
Your pride put out the fire in our flames
Then just one look is all it takes
I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me
And then my dumb heart says
Just look up
There is no place to hide
True love doesn’t die
It holds on tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You cannot deny the signs
What you’ve waited for
Don’t wait no more
It’s right up above you
Just look up
(Baby)
Know I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (Uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that matters (Yeah)
I’ve been dealin ‘with madness (Yo)
Wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)
You dealin ‘with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (Hmm)
And I’m sorry, my love
I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)
Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (Ooh)
Take my hand, baby, never leave you, Riley
Look up, what he’s really trying to say
Is get your head out of your ass
Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists
We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time
It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time
And you can act like everything is alright
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes
To get you through the mess that we made
‘Cause tomorrow may never come
Just look up
Turn off that shit Box News
‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody
Ooh, I, I, oh, I
Look up
Here it comes
I’m so glad I’m here with you forever
In your arms
Just Look Up testo Ariana Grande
Mm-mm, er
Ha ha
We knew no bounds
We fell in love at the speed of sound
Against all odds, but soon against ourselves
You have troubled every memory
Without goodbyes, not for me
Your pride put out the fire in our flames
Then a glance is enough
I feel your eyes, they are fixed on every part of me
And then my stupid heart says:
Just look up
There is no place to hide
True love does not die
It holds you tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You can’t deny the signs
What have you been waiting for
Don’t wait any longer
It’s right above you
Just look up
(Treasure)
I know I let you down, I can’t deny it (Uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose and, yes, that’s what matters (Yes)
I’ve been dealing with madness (Yo)
He wasn’t the man you needed (Hmm)
Your sadness, honestly, depends on me (Hmm)
And I’m sorry, my love
I’ll heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (Ooh, ah-ah)
Time is so precious, we don’t have much left now (Ooh)
Take my hand, baby, never leave you, riley
Look up, what is he really trying to say
Concentrate
Listen to those damn skilled scientists
We really screwed up, this time we screwed up
It’s so close that I can feel the heat great
And act like everything is fine
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever
To get over this whole mess we’ve made
Because tomorrow may never come
Just look up
Turn off that news
Because soon they will all die
Ooh, me, me, oh, me
Look
here it comes
I am so happy to be here with you forever
In your arms
Just Look Up video
Just Look Up audio Ariana Grande