Lyrics and translation of Rain On Me by Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

"Rain On Me" the new single from Lady Gaga made in collaboration with Ariana Grande. Translation, audio and official video of the song are also available.

"Rain On Me" is the fourth track of Lady Gaga's new album entitled "Chromatica" released on May 29, 2020.

The album, the artist’s sixth studio, contains 16 new tracks including the single “Stupid Love” and two other collaborations, “Sour Candy” ft BLACKPINK e “Sine From Above” ft Elton John.

MEANING OF THE SONG

On the song, Ariana Grande declared: “Together we were able to express how beautiful and therapeutic it is to cry. I hope this will make you feel as relieved as it has been for us ”.

RAIN ON ME TEXT LADY GAGA AND ARIANA GRANDE

Lady Gaga lyrics, read the lyrics of “Rain On Me”:

I didn’t ask for a free ride

I only asked you to show me a real good time

I never asked for the rainfall

At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all

Full text:

RAIN ON ME TRANSLATION LADY GAGA AND ARIANA GRANDE

I didn’t ask for any special treatment

I just asked you to show me a good time

I never asked for rain

At least I introduced myself, you didn’t show me anything at all

It’s coming down on me

Water as sadness

It’s coming down on me

I’m ready, rain on me

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me

Rain on me

Mmm, oh yeah, honey

Rain on me

Living in a world where no one is innocent

Oh, but at least we try, mmm

I have to live my truth, not keep it bottled up

So I don’t lose my mind, honey, yeah

I can feel it on my skin (it’s coming down on me)

Tears on my face (water like sadness)

Let her wash my sins away (it’s coming down on me)

Let it wash away, yeah

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain (rain) on (on) me

Rain on me

Rain on me

Oh yes, yes

Rain on me, oh yeah

Rain on me

Rain on me, ooh

Hands pointing to the sky

I will be your galaxy

I’m about to fly

Rain on me, tsunami

Hands pointing to the sky

I will be your galaxy

I’m about to fly

Rain on me (rain on me)

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (rain on me)

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain (rain on me)

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (at least I’m alive)

Rain on me, rain, rain (rain on me, baby)

Rain on me (rain on me)

I hear the thunder falling

Won’t you rain on me?

Eh, eh, yeah (rain on me, woo)

I hear the thunder falling

Won’t you rain on me? (Myself)

Eh, eh, yes

Rain on me

RAIN ON ME AUDIO LADY GAGA AND ARIANA GRANDE

Listen to Lady Gaga's music on Spotify, here is the official audio of "Rain On Me":