Lyrics and translation of Rain On Me by Lady Gaga ft Ariana Grande

“Rain On Me”the new single from Lady Gaga made in collaboration with Ariana Grande. Translation, audio and official video of the song are also available.
“Rain On Me” is the fourth track of Lady Gaga’s new album entitled “Chromatica” released on May 29, 2020 (now available for pre-order on Team World Shop and Amazon).
The album, the artist’s sixth studio, contains 16 new tracks including the single “Stupid Love” and two other collaborations, “Sour Candy” ft BLACKPINK e “Sine From Above” ft Elton John.
MEANING OF THE SONG
On the song, Ariana Grande declared: “Together we were able to express how beautiful and therapeutic it is to cry. I hope this will make you feel as relieved as it has been for us ”.
I didn’t ask for a free ride
I only asked you to show me a real good time
I never asked for the rainfall
At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all
I didn’t ask for any special treatment
I just asked you to show me a good time
I never asked for rain
At least I introduced myself, you didn’t show me anything at all
It’s coming down on me
Water as sadness
It’s coming down on me
I’m ready, rain on me
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me
Rain on me
Mmm, oh yeah, honey
Rain on me
Living in a world where no one is innocent
Oh, but at least we try, mmm
I have to live my truth, not keep it bottled up
So I don’t lose my mind, honey, yeah
I can feel it on my skin (it’s coming down on me)
Tears on my face (water like sadness)
Let her wash my sins away (it’s coming down on me)
Let it wash away, yeah
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain (rain) on (on) me
Rain on me
Rain on me
Oh yes, yes
Rain on me, oh yeah
Rain on me
Rain on me, ooh
Hands pointing to the sky
I will be your galaxy
I’m about to fly
Rain on me, tsunami
Hands pointing to the sky
I will be your galaxy
I’m about to fly
Rain on me (rain on me)
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (rain on me)
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain (rain on me)
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (at least I’m alive)
Rain on me, rain, rain (rain on me, baby)
Rain on me (rain on me)
I hear the thunder falling
Won’t you rain on me?
Eh, eh, yeah (rain on me, woo)
I hear the thunder falling
Won’t you rain on me? (Myself)
Eh, eh, yes
Rain on me
