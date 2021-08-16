Lyrics and translation of Rumors by Lizzo ft Cardi B

Text “Rumors”, the new single from Lizzo made in collaboration with Cardi B. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“Rumors” is the single that marks the return of Lizzo on the music scene: the last album “Cuz I Love You” dates back to 2019. The song sees the collaboration of Cardi B, and therefore unites two of the most loved artists of the moment. The official video of “Rumors” has more than a million views in a few hours.

Rumors text Lizzo

Lyrics Lizzo, read the lyrics of “Rumors”:

They don’t know I do it for the culture, god, damn

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, god, damn

Say I’m turning big girls into hoes, oh, god, damn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, god, damn

All the rumors are true, yeah

What you heard, that’s true, yeah

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

Full text:

Rumors translation Lizzo

They don’t know that I do it for culture, damn it

They say I should watch the shit I post, damn it

They say I’m turning big girls into sluts, oh, damn

They say I get groupies / fans at my shows, oh, damn

All the rumors are true, yes

What did you hear is true, yes

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do

I had to free some sluts, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now those sluts try to sue me

Bitch, I don’t give a fuck

All the rumors are true, yes

I’ve been in bamboo, yes

Focused on this music

My ex n * gro, blew it up

Last year, I thought I might lose it

My smoothie and my diet

No, I haven’t fucked Drake yet (Ha)

Spending all your time trying to break a woman

The truest shit is going on, baby, take a look around

If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass

Just wait until summer when they get me out of the house, bitch

(They talk, they talk, they talk)

Give them something to talk about

Tired of rumors

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true, yes

F * ck fake, fake shit, yeah

I made a million from Sue, yeah

You all run with fake news, yeah

Cardi isn’t breaking out, no, it’s a car

Nobody listens, they buy them in streaming

They even post it on blogs abroad

And they lie in a language I can’t even read

What the fuck does this mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

It came up when they said shit

But I calmed down and shut myself in

My records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about

The last time I got weird, the FCC sued me

But I keep doing what I want to do

Because all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yes

They hated me since school, yeah

I never thought you were cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we’re fine, yeah

I love the sluts on the poles, yeah

They are goals of the body, yes

This shit from my soul, yeah

N * ri did rock and roll, yeah

Why do you spend all your time trying to break a woman?

The truest shit is going on, baby, take a look around

If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass

Just wait until summer when they let me out of the house, bitch What do they say? (Yes)

What do they say? (Yes)

(They talk, they talk, they talk)

Let’s give them something to talk about

Tired of rumors

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true

Voices, yes

Sheesh

Rumors official video

Lizzo audio rumors

Listen to Lizzo’s music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Rumors”: