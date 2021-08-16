News

Lyrics and translation of Rumors by Lizzo ft Cardi B

Text of Rumors, the new single by Lizzo created with Cardi B. Also available translation, audio and official video.

Text “Rumors”, the new single from Lizzo made in collaboration with Cardi B. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“Rumors” is the single that marks the return of Lizzo on the music scene: the last album “Cuz I Love You” dates back to 2019. The song sees the collaboration of Cardi B, and therefore unites two of the most loved artists of the moment. The official video of “Rumors” has more than a million views in a few hours.

Rumors text Lizzo

Lyrics Lizzo, read the lyrics of “Rumors”:

They don’t know I do it for the culture, god, damn
They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, god, damn
Say I’m turning big girls into hoes, oh, god, damn
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, god, damn
All the rumors are true, yeah
What you heard, that’s true, yeah
I fuck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

Full text:

Rumors translation Lizzo

They don’t know that I do it for culture, damn it
They say I should watch the shit I post, damn it
They say I’m turning big girls into sluts, oh, damn
They say I get groupies / fans at my shows, oh, damn

All the rumors are true, yes
What did you hear is true, yes
I fuck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do
I had to free some sluts, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now those sluts try to sue me
Bitch, I don’t give a fuck
All the rumors are true, yes
I’ve been in bamboo, yes
Focused on this music
My ex n * gro, blew it up
Last year, I thought I might lose it
My smoothie and my diet
No, I haven’t fucked Drake yet (Ha)

Spending all your time trying to break a woman
The truest shit is going on, baby, take a look around
If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass
Just wait until summer when they get me out of the house, bitch

(They talk, they talk, they talk)
Give them something to talk about
Tired of rumors
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true, yes
F * ck fake, fake shit, yeah
I made a million from Sue, yeah
You all run with fake news, yeah
Cardi isn’t breaking out, no, it’s a car
Nobody listens, they buy them in streaming
They even post it on blogs abroad
And they lie in a language I can’t even read
What the fuck does this mean?
Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
It came up when they said shit
But I calmed down and shut myself in
My records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about
The last time I got weird, the FCC sued me
But I keep doing what I want to do
Because all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yes

They hated me since school, yeah
I never thought you were cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we’re fine, yeah
I love the sluts on the poles, yeah
They are goals of the body, yes
This shit from my soul, yeah
N * ri did rock and roll, yeah

Why do you spend all your time trying to break a woman?
The truest shit is going on, baby, take a look around
If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass
Just wait until summer when they let me out of the house, bitch What do they say? (Yes)
What do they say? (Yes)
(They talk, they talk, they talk)
Let’s give them something to talk about
Tired of rumors
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true
Voices, yes
Sheesh

Rumors official video

Lizzo audio rumors

Listen to Lizzo’s music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “Rumors”:

