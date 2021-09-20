Lyrics and translation Positions by Ariana Grande, new single

“Positions” text, the new single from Ariana Grande. Translation, audio and official video of the song are also available.

“Positions” is the single that anticipates Ariana’s new album, “Positions“, which arrived on October 30, 2020. The announcement of both releases was posted by the artist herself on the night between October 17 and 18, 2020.

Heaven sent you to me

I’m just hopin ‘I don’t repeat history

Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no one else, babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switchin ‘the positions for you

Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true (You’re too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin ‘, fuck it

Now, I’m runnin ‘with you (With you)

Said, boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no one else, babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switchin ‘the positions for you

Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you

Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do (Nothin’)

That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you

This some shit that I usually don’t do (Yeah)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (And I’m down too)

Yeah, I’m down too

Switchin ‘the positions for you

This some shit that I (Yeah) usually don’t do (Don’t do)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (‘ Cause you’re down for me)

Switchin ‘the positions for you

Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops (Jumpin’, jumpin ‘)

Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you (Ooh woah)

Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do (I wouldn’t do)

That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you

Yeah

Ah, yeah

Ah (Ah), yeah

Positions translation Ariana Grande

Heaven sent you to me

I just hope I don’t repeat history

Boy, I’m looking to meet your mom on a Sunday

And to make a lot of love on Mondays

You will never need anyone else

Because I’m …

Changing all positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops

Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you

Which I would not do

Changing for-

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be real (you’re too good to be real)

But I’m tired of running

Fuck it, now I run with you (with you)

Boy, I’m looking to meet your mom on a Sunday

And to make a lot of love on Mondays

You will never need anyone else

Because I’m …

Changing all positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops

Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you

Which I would not do

Changing for you

Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops

Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you

Which I would not do

Changing for you

This is stuff I don’t usually do

But for you, I feel like it

I want to do it

Because you are taken by me

and I’m into you too

Yes, I’m into you.

Changing all positions for you

This is stuff I don’t usually do

But for you, I feel like it

I want to do it

Because you are taken by me

and I’m into you too

Yes, I’m into you.

Changing all positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops

Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you

Which I would not do

Changing for you

Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops

Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you

Which I would not do

Changing for you

