Lyrics and translation Positions by Ariana Grande, new single

"Positions" text, the new single from Ariana Grande.
“Positions” text, the new single from Ariana Grande. Translation, audio and official video of the song are also available.
“Positions” is the single that anticipates Ariana’s new album, “Positions“, which arrived on October 30, 2020. The announcement of both releases was posted by the artist herself on the night between October 17 and 18, 2020.
Ariana Grande lyrics:
Heaven sent you to me
I’m just hopin ‘I don’t repeat history
Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)
Never need no (No), no one else, babe
‘Cause I’ll be
Switchin ‘the positions for you
Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops
Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do
That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you
Perfect, perfect
You’re too good to be true (You’re too good to be true)
But I get tired of runnin ‘, fuck it
Now, I’m runnin ‘with you (With you)
Said, boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)
Never need no (No), no one else, babe
‘Cause I’ll be
Switchin ‘the positions for you
Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops
Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do
That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you
Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops
Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do (Nothin’)
That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you
This some shit that I usually don’t do (Yeah)
But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)
‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (And I’m down too)
Yeah, I’m down too
Switchin ‘the positions for you
This some shit that I (Yeah) usually don’t do (Don’t do)
But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)
‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (‘ Cause you’re down for me)
Switchin ‘the positions for you
Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops (Jumpin’, jumpin ‘)
Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do
That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you (Ooh woah)
Cookin ‘in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin ‘through hoops
Know my love infinite, nothin ‘I wouldn’t do (I wouldn’t do)
That I won’t do, switchin ‘for you
Yeah
Ah, yeah
Ah (Ah), yeah
Positions translation:
Heaven sent you to me
I just hope I don’t repeat history
Boy, I’m looking to meet your mom on a Sunday
And to make a lot of love on Mondays
You will never need anyone else
Because I’m …
Changing all positions for you
Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops
Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you
Which I would not do
Changing for-
Perfect, perfect
You’re too good to be real (you’re too good to be real)
But I’m tired of running
Fuck it, now I run with you (with you)
Boy, I’m looking to meet your mom on a Sunday
And to make a lot of love on Mondays
You will never need anyone else
Because I’m …
Changing all positions for you
Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops
Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you
Which I would not do
Changing for you
Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops
Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you
Which I would not do
Changing for you
This is stuff I don’t usually do
But for you, I feel like it
I want to do it
Because you are taken by me
and I’m into you too
Yes, I’m into you.
Changing all positions for you
This is stuff I don’t usually do
But for you, I feel like it
I want to do it
Because you are taken by me
and I’m into you too
Yes, I’m into you.
Changing all positions for you
Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops
Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you
Which I would not do
Changing for you
Cooking in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom
I’m in the Olympics for the way I’m jumping through hoops
Know that my love is infinite, there is nothing I would not do for you
Which I would not do
Changing for you
Listen to Ariana Grande's "Positions":