Lyrics, translation, audio and video of Billie Eilish’s NDA

Text “NDA”, the new single from Billie Eilish adapted from “Happier Than Ever”. Translation, audio and official video also available.
“NDA” follows on from successes “Your Power” And “Lost Cause”, and these three songs anticipate the new album Happier Than Ever released on July 30, 2021 (now also available on Team World Shop). In announcing the song, the artist added “JSHVKSJCIKSHCJSKCBUSKSK “ in the caption of the social posts suggesting that it would be another hit, and so it is.
What does NDA mean?
NDA means in English non-disclosure agreement, or privacy agreement, non-disclosure agreement. In the song, which also talks about the difficulties that fame brings with it, Billie mentions him when she talks about a boy she invited to her house, and to whom she had to get an NDA signed before he left.
NDA text Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish lyrics, read the lyrics of “NDA”:
Did you think I’d show up in a limousine? (No)
Had to save my money for security
Got a stalker walkin ‘up and down the street
Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet
I bought a secret house when I was seventeen
Haven’t had a party since I got the keys
Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay
On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm
Yeah, I made him sign an NDA
Full text:
NDA translation Billie Eilish
Did you think I was going to show up in limonusine? (No)
I had to save my security money
I have a stalker walking up and down the street
He says he is Satan and that he would like to meet me
I bought a secret house when I was 17
I’ve never had a party since I’ve got the keys
I invited a nice guy, but he couldn’t stay
On the way out I made him sign an NDA
Yes, I made him sign an NDA
Once is enough
Because I don’t want him to have shit to say
You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go
I can crave it, but you don’t need to know
Thirty under thirty for another year
I can barely get out, I think I hate this place
Maybe I should think about a new career
Somewhere in Kuwait where I can disappear
I enjoyed it, now I’m getting old
I didn’t change my number, I shut him up
At least I gave him something to cry about
I have been thinking about my future, but I want it now
I want now
You can’t keep me awake
You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go
I can crave it, but you don’t need to know
I exaggerated?
Now I know what you are
And it is so difficult
I’ve seen the stars
I think I exaggerated
When I sold your heart
How did it get so dark?
I’ve seen the stars
Stars
NDA official video
NDA audio Billie Eilish
Listen to Billie Eilish’s music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “NDA”: