Lyrics, translation, audio and video of Billie Eilish’s NDA

Text “NDA”, the new single from Billie Eilish adapted from “Happier Than Ever”. Translation, audio and official video also available.

“NDA” follows on from successes “Your Power” And “Lost Cause”, and these three songs anticipate the new album Happier Than Ever released on July 30, 2021 (now also available on Team World Shop). In announcing the song, the artist added “JSHVKSJCIKSHCJSKCBUSKSK “ in the caption of the social posts suggesting that it would be another hit, and so it is.

What does NDA mean?

NDA means in English non-disclosure agreement, or privacy agreement, non-disclosure agreement. In the song, which also talks about the difficulties that fame brings with it, Billie mentions him when she talks about a boy she invited to her house, and to whom she had to get an NDA signed before he left.

NDA text Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lyrics, read the lyrics of “NDA”:

Did you think I’d show up in a limousine? (No)

Had to save my money for security

Got a stalker walkin ‘up and down the street

Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet

I bought a secret house when I was seventeen

Haven’t had a party since I got the keys

Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay

On his way out I made him sign an NDA, mm

Yeah, I made him sign an NDA

Full text:

NDA translation Billie Eilish

Did you think I was going to show up in limonusine? (No)

I had to save my security money

I have a stalker walking up and down the street

He says he is Satan and that he would like to meet me

I bought a secret house when I was 17

I’ve never had a party since I’ve got the keys

I invited a nice guy, but he couldn’t stay

On the way out I made him sign an NDA

Yes, I made him sign an NDA

Once is enough

Because I don’t want him to have shit to say

You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go

I can crave it, but you don’t need to know

Thirty under thirty for another year

I can barely get out, I think I hate this place

Maybe I should think about a new career

Somewhere in Kuwait where I can disappear

I enjoyed it, now I’m getting old

I didn’t change my number, I shut him up

At least I gave him something to cry about

I have been thinking about my future, but I want it now

I want now

You can’t keep me awake

You couldn’t save me, but you can’t let me go

I can crave it, but you don’t need to know

I exaggerated?

Now I know what you are

And it is so difficult

I’ve seen the stars

I think I exaggerated

When I sold your heart

How did it get so dark?

I’ve seen the stars

Stars

NDA official video

NDA audio Billie Eilish

Listen to Billie Eilish’s music on Spotify, here is the official audio of “NDA”: