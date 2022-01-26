M-ETHEREUM by Mario Vespasiani: art and astronomy come together

From M-ETHEREUM by Mario Vespasiani to the WEBB Telescope. Art and astronomy on the threshold of infinity: here is all the information on the project

The last days of turbulent 2021 have seen a succession of precise symbolic dates – on the winter solstice of the 21st and in conjunction with Christmas – of two particularly significant events full of expectations, which from apparently opposite sides will try to answer the great questions of humanity: about the sense of infinity, about the presence of other forms of life in the universe and about the possibility of looking beyond measure .

On the one hand visionary art, on the other the highest technology applied to astronomy: on the one hand Mario Vespasiani who with his research is not a novelty in probing the most varied fields of knowledge, on the other hand a collaboration of the highest level between NASAL’ESA European Space Agency and the CSA Canadian, for the construction of the WEBB Telescope (JWST).

On 21 December with the online presentation of the video introducing the project M-EthereumMario Vespasiani has unveiled the preview of this event which is composed of three-dimensional stars, a telescope (Encounter) motorized and by a rover (Enoch) remotely controlled, the images of which will make up the exhibition together with works on canvas and paper. A work born from the observation of space as of one’s own interiority, which has developed progressively, as a conquest of a certain awareness and the intuitive ability to reach sidereal distances.

A few days later, on December 25th from French Guiana took off the James Webb Space Telescope, pride of world astronomy, with impressive figures: twenty-five years of work, a thousand people involved for an investment of ten billion dollars. With an even more ambitious mission to accomplish, shed light on the first stars of the universe and scour the cosmos in search of life forms. The WEBB now traveling, will travel 1.5 million kilometers from the earth in a month, until it settles at the point of Lagrange L2an area of ​​greater stability that will allow it to operate with very little fuel.

Over time, Mario Vespasiani’s works have constantly surprised for innovation and design technique as well as for the originality of the contents, capable of directing attention towards solutions with complex references, but intuitive in understanding: passing from the cosmos to the abyss, from the concept of soul to the unconscious, from unprecedented styles to its typical form of language in continuous evolution. Now with the project M-Ethereum it is as if we were called by the artist to follow this dimensional journey that bends space-time, which arches the memory towards a landing that is not accessible only with the external senses.

If the materials and geometry in Vespasiani have often played a leading role, in the structure of the WEBB Telescope they are already emblematic at a quick glance: eighteen hexagonal panels, composed of gold-plated beryllium, which with a reference to beehives, do so. looking almost more like a spaceship than a telescope, with reflective surfaces – gold above and chrome below, where a heat shield the size of a tennis court is placed – to push yourself to observe celestial bodies billions of light years away from us, appeared during the formation of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.

Unlike the Hubble telescope, located 530 km away, which in thirty years of service has allowed the observation of galaxies, nebulae and black holes, the WEBB will be located much further away and will not be able to receive any maintenance, but both, being positioned in orbit, they will not suffer the image distortion caused by the earth’s atmosphere. In about a month, the WEBB Telescope will reach the point Lagrange L2 from which he will be able to scan the sky accurately. An optimal observation area because it is an area where the gravitational attraction of the earth and the sun cancel each other out, allowing them to remain stable within the solar system.

The observation is infrared, because the light produced by those ancient stars has been “dilated” over time due to their distancing and today they can only be seen thanks to this wavelength. Also optimal for the study of extra-solar planets, to operate in the infrared the telescope must be very cold and therefore, once it reaches its destination, it will unfold a giant “umbrella” to protect itself from solar radiation. It can tell us how galaxies have changed over time and tell us more about dark matter and dark energy. Sara It is even possible to grasp the formation of stars and planets in progress, scrutinizing the nebulae shrouded in dust and gas to understand what happens inside them at the moment of genesis.

Mario Vespasiani’s works aim to fix those future scenarios in the gaze already now, as both art and mysticism have always had the faculty to open to man the sense of perception of the immense, as well as of infinitely small. This is why it is not hazardous to say that arts and sciences can go hand in hand, to support and encourage each other during a journey that sees the new man, no longer selfish and warlike, but curious and generous, as is research and the spirit of ‘artist.

While the world seems taken by completely different issues, by urgencies from which it seems not to want to leave, it is gratifying to note that in different areas of our planet earth, despite the diversity of languages ​​and objectives, there are people who work for the evolution of external and technological knowledge, as well as of the unfathomable and intimate one, which is that of the soul. In the certainty that in the near future they can live not as separate and distinct entities, but as a single organism that vibrates in harmony with the universe, with which they will not only want to experience, but above all to unite.

