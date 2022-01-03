M-Ethereum, visual art meets science

What does a scientific event such as the launch of the Webb space telescope relate to visual art? The sense of infinity and the desire of the human being to feel less alone in the universe … this communicates the M-Ethereum project

The questions “who we are” and “where do we come from” dwell in the deep soul of every man; questions that increase our sense of loneliness and the yearning to understand an infinite world every time we look at a starry sky.

Man carries with him the sense of infinity and the question about his solitude in the universe, about the presence of other forms of life, but also about the possibility of getting to know what is beyond our gaze.

For this reason, at the end of 2021, the launch of the satellite that will bring the Webb telescope in space and will allow us to probe even deeper into the infinite universe it unleashed in us strong sensations and instincts of knowledge, which have always been present in our soul.

Even more so in the artistic soul of Mario Vespasiani, a complex artist who over time has directed his creative research in particular directions, ranging from theology to astrophysics, from anthropology to philosophy.

Hence the M-Ethereum project, presented by the artist with a video just on the eve of Webb’s launch – which took place on Christmas day – consisting of three-dimensional stars, a motorized telescope (Encounter) and a remote-controlled rover (Enoch), the images of which will be the exhibition together with works on canvas and paper.

The work of Vespasiani, born fromobservation of space and of one’s own interiority, has developed progressively, as a conquest of a certain awareness and the intuitive ability to reach sidereal distances.

Already in 2020 the artist dedicated himself to the artistic-social project Per aspera ad Astra, through which he managed to involve the public with the use of social networks, inviting anyone to describe the period of the lockdown with photographs of abstract details of the daily context.

As Webb, who wants to shed light on the first stars of the universe and look for new life forms in the cosmos, so too the works of Mario Vespasiani they want to direct the attention towards solutions with complex references, but intuitive in understanding: passing from the cosmos to the abysses, from the concept of soul to the unconscious, from new styles to its typical form of language in continuous evolution.

With the M-Ethereum project the artist invites us to follow a dimensional journey that bends space-time, which arches the memory towards a landing not accessible only with the external senses.