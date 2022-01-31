M Night Shyamalan Helped Christopher Nolan Select Universal as New Studio | Cinema

Since when, withthe rebirth of M Night Shyamalan the filmmaker has always collaborated, on the film side, with Universal and, apparently, this partnership has also had an effect on the new film by

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, M Night Shyamalan explained that he was in some way “partner in crime” in the choice made by Christopher Nolan for his first film made outside Warner Bros. A complicity that arose when he spoke with his colleague about the efforts and commitment that Universal puts into the experience of cinema in the hall .

I’ve expressed everything I feel about Universal’s commitment to storytelling and the cinematic experience. At a time when everyone is trying to sell this narrative that the original films and the theatrical experience are dying, I want to reiterate the fact that this is something I don’t believe in at all. Not even a little. And Universal continues to reiterate that this is its true identity. For this I hope that Jordan Peele, Christopher Nolan, myself and all the other people who will come here – or to other studios – can prove that everyone wants to see original and unreleased ideas at the cinema.

We remind you that Christopher Nolan’s new film will arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023. The film will be based on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project who led to the invention of the Atomic Bomb. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy who will play the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

