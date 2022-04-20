M. Pokora and Christina Milian fulfilled: their sons as rabbits for Easter, adorable images

Simply chewable.

Sunday April 17, 2022, Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian celebrated Easter with the family. And the two artists, aged 36 and 40, had planned everything to make this party unforgettable for their two young boys, Isaiah (2 years old) and Kenna (who will celebrate her first candle on April 24). The two baby boys had been transformed into little rabbits for the occasion and embarked on an egg hunt in the family garden. Kenna, who has already been walking for several weeks, was recognizable (besides her smaller size) by her plump and adorable little thighs. Just like his big brother, he sported a gray bodysuit with a hood and rabbit ears. Disguises that literally melted their mom and dad.

Mr. Pokora and Christina Milian both shared images on their Instagram account. While the French singer only published videos in his story (see the slideshow), his wife posted a series of photos online. His three children, Kenna, Isaiah but also his daughter Violet Madison, 12, born of his past relationship with singer The-Dream, posed together. A nice family photo taken alongside a giant rabbit. “Happy Easter! I found two little bunnies prowling our yard looking for chocolate eggs. Hope you all enjoy this happy day of celebration from our family to yours“, commented Christina Milian in legend. A few hours earlier, the actress and singer was at Coachella, where she literally let loose with her BFF Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown’s ex.