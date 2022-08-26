M Pokora teases the first extract “Who we are” from his album Epicenter!

For his 20-year career M Pokora plans to do things big. Starting with a tour and a new album “Epicentre”!

After months of waiting, M Pokora announces his comeback on the music scene at the end of July. And who says tour, necessarily says new album. Moreover, the singer has just revealed an extract from Epicenter called who we are. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

20 years of career, it’s worth celebrating

From Popstars to the U Arena, M Pokora will have come a long way. From his beginnings on M6 through his eight albums and his numerous tours, the Strasbourgeois has chained projects crazier than each other. And for good reason, he challenges himself every time !

His secret to achieving success is summed up in this mantra: ” Life is not a jog but a long distance race” . No wonder M Pokora has this motto, as the son of a footballer. Indeed, the singer is the son of Andre Tota.

Thereby, M Pokora has always had a mind of steel. This explains his long career since he was 17 years old. Yes, because he managed to make Popstars by falsifying his identity card.

On September 26, he will celebrate his 37th birthday and so his 20 year career in music. M Pokora has had ups but also downs.

Indeed, at the release of his album in English MP4, the French press was not very kind to him. She insinuated that he thought he was the French Justin Timberlake, and that’s not all. Since in addition to doing bad publicity for his new project, no one invited him to TV shows anymore.

So difficult to promote in 2008, without going on television and spending little on the radio. For this album, M Pokora worked with Timbaland, Nelly Furtado or even Cassie. Besides, for this album, he had to pay studio fees.

In 2012, he then returned with the title Just A Picture Of You. And his career took off again. MCE TV tells you more!

M Pokora returns with a new album Epicenter

Thursday August 26, M Pokora show this photo of him to announce the arrival of this new teaser. Determined to return to service, he wrote this in the caption: “It’s back to school. RDV tomorrow. Back like I never left. » Something to delight his fans!

Moreover, the latter knew that M Pokora would return with lots of surprises as soon as the health restrictions linked to Covid-19 were relaxed or even lifted. And for good reason, he had announced duringa live Instagram that he would do it big to celebrate his 20th birthday careers.

He dreamed of filling the Stade de France for the occasion, namely more than 81,000 seats. But M Pokora will do better. Eh yes, because it will return on June 10, 2023 to Paris La Défense Arena.

Will he be able to complete the 40,000 seats occupied by the largest hall in Paris ? One thing is certain, the scenography of his Epicenter tour should once again be above all that he has already been able to show. Even though, the Pyramide Tour has been cut shortthe sets were amazing!

In the meantime, M Pokora has just unveiled an extract from the first song of the album Epicenter. The piece is called who we are and the clip will be released Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m..

Photo credit :

Mirador Sthanlee B./SPUS/ABACA