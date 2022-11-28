M105 Web Trends: The Twitter-Musk Saga 1 Month Later

Talk it over :

A month ago, Elon Musk became Chief Twit after finally acquiring the Twitter platform. Here is a quick overview of this whole adventure after 1 month of Twitter under the influence of Musk!

Farewell employees

The platform had 7,500 employees before the transaction. Practically the day after his $44 billion purchase, Elon Musk announced the dismissal of several superiors, including the CEO, the chief financial officer and head of policy, trust and safety at Twitter. At the beginning of November half of the employees are fired.

A few days later, Elon Musk sends an email to the remaining 3,700 to tell them that they will now have to work long, very intense days. This time, it is employees who decide to leave of their own accord. According to several media, on November 18 there were only 900 employees left at Twitter.

The paying blue hook

On November 6 there is an update on the platform that offers to have your account blue hook verified via a monthly subscription for just under $10. Within hours, fake verified accounts were created to test the limits of this new option.

Among those accounts, which were quickly suspended, were Nintendo of America who tweeted a photo of Mario Bros giving the middle finger, and Donald Trump who wrote “Here’s why Elon Musk’s plan isn’t working. »

Musk eventually rolled back that update to postpone it to December 2.

Return accounts and deleted accounts

Several accounts banned in the past are or will be back this week, including that of the real Donald Trump. A reactivation that Musk did not hide by having denounced the suspension of the account of the former president after the events of the Capitol.

Meanwhile, several big names have simply deleted their accounts following the transaction. Among them are Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, as well as Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, Jack White

Others chose to stay, but for fun, including comedian Kathy Griffith who changed her name to Elon Musk before being suspended from the platform. Rapper Doja Cat asked for the direct help of the new Chief Twit to be able to change her name, after the option was blocked. It decided to rename itself Fart…

A new phone signed Musk?

As Apple reduces its ad placements at Twitter, some believe the platform could be removed from the App Store and Google App altogether. In response to this possibility, Elon Musk confirmed that he would be ready to create a new mobile phone to compete with the two giants if there were no other options left.