M5S and 2 per thousand, to be voted online on 29 and 30 November. Without ever mentioning the word “party” – Corriere.it

from Franco Stefanoni

In addition to the opinion on the green light to the financing, the possible recipients of the repayments of the national spokespersons were also indicated to the assembly of the Five Stars

The 5 Star Movement has launched the online voting to decide whether or not to join the 2 per thousand: subscribers will be able to express their preference from tomorrow (November 29) with the SkyVote platform. To access the funds that citizens can allocate to politics in the tax return, the 2 per thousand in fact, it is necessary that the M5S is registered in the national register of political parties. An aspect that, for a Movement born in opposition to traditional parties, is not secondary. In the question addressed to activists, however, the word party is never mentioned (it is indicated, in a more cryptic way, the «national register dl 149/2013). On the site it is written: “The president, in light of the requests received during the General States of the 5 Star Movement and the indications received from the assembly of parliamentary groups of November 24, 2021, intends to submit the proposal for registration to the register to the assembly of members national legislative decree 149/2013, for the purposes of both access to 2 × 1000 financing and private financing under a subsidized tax regime “. The participation of pentastellati at 2 per thousand is a delicate question on which the founder and guarantor Beppe Grillo has raised objections. The Movement, in the past, has repeatedly made a flag of its refusal to join it.

Four million euros to be allocated On the agenda, the convocation also includes the destination of the repayments of the parliamentarians. «The spokespersons of the 5 Star Movement autonomously reduce the allowance to return it to the community – reads the Movement’s website -. Over € 100 million has been returned to date and we will continue to do so. The members are asked to decide on the destination of the sum of 4,000,000 euros (four million / euros) of the refunds of the national spokespersons, choosing from the subjects listed below reported by the parliamentary groups themselves. Anpas – National Association of Public Aid; Cnr – National Research Council – for Research Projects; Emergency; Abele Group onlus; Lega del Filo d’Oro; Doctors Without Borders; Nine onlus – Afghanistan emergency. Subscribers can express up to 2 preferences. The allocated amount will be divided among the subjects indicated, in proportion to the number of preferences received “. Each member may submit any observations, considerations, opinions by 9 am on November 29, 2021. The proposals will be considered approved if they obtain the majority of the votes cast regardless of the number of members with voting rights participating in the vote.