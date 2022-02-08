Maastricht Treaty, 30 years later. Tremonti’s analysis: “It has brought down the great Italian industry”

If on the “European side” the Maastricht treaty “is a constitutive act of extraordinary importance” for which “my evaluation is absolutely positive”, on the “Italian side” just “15 days after the signing starts Mani Pulite, then docks the Britannia, initiating a more ‘elegant’ process but similar to the parallel one started in Russia with the lords of privatizations “with” the final effect of progressively destroying large Italian industry “with” a process that has not been similar either in Germany or France “. The former Minister of Economy tells it, Giulio Tremonti, who at the Adnkronos comments on the 30 years since the signing of the treatyon February 7, 1992, which laid the foundations of the EU.

Former Economy Minister Tremonti explains how they destroyed Italian industry

“The Maastricht Treaty must be remembered and analyzed in a bilateral logic, on the European side and on the Italian side”, he explains. Looking at the European one, “it comes after the fall of the Wall and directs our Continent into the new global world that is opening up. Maastricht was born in 1992, the WTO comes immediately after, in 1994. In these terms – the former minister reiterates – an absolutely positive evaluation, knowing full well that it is work in progress, everything is work in progress “, insists Tremonti recalling how” after Maastricht came many positive choices but also many mistakes. The assumption was