Maastricht Treaty, thirty years after the birth of the EU and parameters on deficit and debt. Gentiloni: “We will propose reform in the spring”

The Treaty of Maastricht. The February 7, 1992 in the city of the same name in the province of Limburg, in the South of the Villages Bass, on the border with Belgium and a few kilometers from the border with Germany, the heads of state of the time 12 countries members of the Community European – Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Holland, Portugal And Kingdom United – they met to sign the treaty establishing theEuropean Union: “A new stage in the process of creating an ever closer Union among the peoples of Europe, in which decisions are taken as close as possible to the citizens ”, as its first title states. But the Treaty is remembered above all for the homonyms parameters, i.e. the economic and financial requirements that Member States had to meet for entry into theEconomic and monetary union. Including a deficit below 3% of GDP and a debt below 60%.

Five years later the Stability pact, which would have implemented the same requirements, requiring them to be respected also in subsequent years. Roman Prodi, former president of the Commission, called him “stupid”. Its implementation was suspended in March 2020, to allow states to increase spending and tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the Pact, which would return into force in 2023 without interventions, is under review. Italy And France they clearly aim to soften the parameters for giving more room to maneuver to make the investments necessary to support growth and guide the ecological and digital transition, while the new German government is slowing down and warning about the need for the most indebted countries to take cover.

Just on the eve of the thirtieth anniversary Paul Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, in an interview with In half an hour more on Raitre he reiterated that “the logic of southern countries” must be overcomespendthrift‘and the northerners’frugal‘, because it is a zero-sum game ”. For Gentiloni “the debt must be reduced, because the idea that a country can accumulate debt regardless cannot be accepted. But debt relief it must not kill the growth“. The horizon for a proposal of reform from the rules it’s spring: “I think we’ll be ready to spring forwarded with this proposal ”, concluded the EU Commissioner. The 2022 it is therefore confirmed as a crucial year for the reform that must be approved before the parenthesis of the safeguard clause.

Maastricht, the ECB and the euro: the stages – The Maastricht Treaty paved the way for the introduction of the currency unique, L’EUR. He created the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Eurosystem of central banks, setting their objectives: the main task of the ECB is to maintain price stability, that is, to safeguard the value of the single currency. The Treaty formally established three stages for Monetary Union: introduction of the free movement of capital by the end 1993; between 1994 And 1998 an increase in cooperation between national central banks and an increasing alignment of Member States’ economic policies; from 1999 onwards a gradual one introduction of the euro, with the implementation of a single monetary policy, the responsibility of the ECB.

Maastricht was followed by other stages in the evolution of the Union, with the Treaty of Amsterdam of the 1997, which incorporated theacquis of Schengen and strengthened the protection of human rights in the EU; the Treaty from Nice of the 2001, whose ratification was rejected by a popular referendum in Ireland that same year (the Irish will then approve it with a second referendum in the autumn). In 2004 is signed a Rome the treaty establishing a Constitution for Europe, which will never see the light, because ratification is coming rejected by referendum popular held in two major founding states, France And Villages Bass. Europe then falls back on Lisbon Treaty of 2007, which merges the three pillars of Maastricht, community and intergovernmental, gives legal personality to the EU that takes over from the communities, makes the Charter of Fundamental Rights legally binding and brings about numerous institutional reforms, strengthening the powers of the European Parliament, institutionalizing the European Council and his presidency and redefining the role of the High Representative.

Thirty years later Maastricht, the EU today has a single currency, the euro, adopted by 19 countries, which survived the crisis of 2008-2012, thanks to the ‘whatever it takes’ of the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi. In 1992 the EEC had 12 member countries, today the EU has them 27: entered the 1995 Austria, Finland And Sweden; In the 2004 the increase to 25, with the entry of Republic Czech, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia And Slovenia; In the 2007 they make their entrance Bulgaria And Romania; In the 2013 enter the Croatia. In 2020, however, the first was registered exit in the history of the Union, which lost the Kingdom United, a country of 67 million inhabitants, nuclear power and NATO ally.