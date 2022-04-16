Mabel Moreno: the secret marriage that nobody knew about the actress from Café con aroma de mujer and La reina del flow | Colombian Celebrities | Soap opera actors nnda nnlt | FAME

After having played Gema Granados de Cruz and Lucrecia Valencia in “the queen of flow” Y “woman-fragranced coffee” respectively, Mabel Moreno He has become a well-known face internationally, capturing millions of followers in various parts of the world, who are aware of what is happening to him. As a token of her gratitude, the actress repays that affection of hers by telling aspects of her life and keeping them up to date on her social networks; however, a revelation left everyone speechless: she got married a few years ago.

Yes, just as you read it, the talented actress got married more than 15 years ago in a ceremony that many were unaware of or at least was not known in the entertainment news at the time because she had been in charge of keeping it under lock and key.

Due to the commotion caused by the confession of one of her biggest secrets, we let you know everything that is known about the wedding of the Colombian born in Barranquilla on June 25, 1983.

THE MARRIAGE THAT NOBODY KNEW MABEL MORENO

During an interview on the program “La sala de Laura Acuña”, Mabel Moreno She said that she was married several years ago.but he did not fully live his marriage, so his “happily ever after” came to an end after eight years of union.

“I got married at 22 and separated at 30. The marriage ended because he was a man who did not want me to fly and I allowed him to do so. My decision was to stop being me, to stop growing up to maintain that marriage.”said the 38-year-old actress.

At that moment, she remembered that in her eagerness to please her husband she walked away from everything, despite having a free soul, so she began to feel great sadness and although the fact of knowing that she lacked nothing, she felt in a “uncomfortable comfort”.

“I knew it was not right (…). Sometimes in marriage one acts crazy”told in the interview while remembering that she was afraid of ending her husband, because in her mind it was that a marriage should last forever.

WHEN DID YOU DECIDE TO GET DIVORCE?

Mabel Moreno announced that while it was difficult for her to think about a divorce and she clung to following a life in which she could not fully develop, her mother appeared, who had realized the unhappiness in which her daughter lived.

“I was away from the media, I was like studying and doing theater, but I remember I was in my living room and my mom asked me why I was sad. She then told me: ‘If you’re married to please me or please those around you, you get out of there because it’s your life.’ It was like a moment where she said to me, ‘She’s right.’ I didn’t realize it because sometimes the answer is harsh.”he asserted.

After that, he made the wisest decision of his life. “To say at that moment: ‘I’m going to separate because I’m not happy anymore.’ It was an impulse that gave me [mi mamá] and it was the best. I continued my career and I was happy, even my friends told me that it was good for me to have separated. That is why I tell you: never disconnect from your things to please someone or society”.