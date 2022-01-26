Mac mini 2022 M1 Pro and redesigned Max arrives in spring

While it’s in all likelihood that Apple is preparing its biggest launch ever with the most news for this fall, fans of the Bitten Apple can also expect juicy surprises for the spring keynote, expected in March or April. during which not only iPhone SE 5G but also Mac mini 2022 completely redesigned and with more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max processors are expected to arrive.

More: the new iPad Air and perhaps even iMac Pro could also arrive at the same event. For the latter machine, however, it seems that the odds are lower because the leaker Dyladkt detects that Apple’s plan still foresees the launch by spring but rumors of a possible postponement still due to supply problems persist.

Recall that in the past few hours the same leaker had not included it among the products expected to arrive in the spring, however indicating the possible arrival of a version with a mysterious 12-core Apple CPU so far never seen. We talked about iMac Pro 2022 in more detail in this article.

Returning to Mac mini 2022 with Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, therefore professional-grade machines, no further details are offered except for the note that it will have a renewed design. In this article we report a diagram published in August last year by another leaker that shows both the novelties for design and for the connectors on the back.

From the previews that emerged earlier we know that it will have a thinner chassis than the current model, with the return of a polycarbonate panel on the top side, more ports and connectors on the back and also a magnetic connector for the power supply, so it seems that even on this machine will come MagSafe.

The review of the first Mac mini M1 is in this article, instead all the news dedicated to Mac ARM are available from this page.