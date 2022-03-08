Mac Studio announced, they are the best performing computers on the market – Nerd4.life

In the course of its event today, Apple presented a big news: i Mac Studio, which replace iMac and Mac mini. These are computers with a particularly refined design, designed for the study of dreams.

Mac Studio

To illustrate the product was Colleen Novielli, Apple’s Product Line Manager, according to which the Mac Studio is the first computer to flaunt incredible performance, extensive connectivity and enormous capacities, despite the compact design.

3.7 inches high and with a square base of 7.7 “, it has a completely aluminum body. Half of the device is dedicated to managing the temperature. The noise produced by Mac Studio is practically non-existent.

In the back we can see 4 Thunderbolt ports, a 10GB ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a Pro audio jack. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 supported. Other features are the use of the M1 Max chip and two USB-C ports on the front. With the M1 Ultra, the front ports are Thunderbolt 4. Also on the front is an SD card reader.

Mac Studio supports 4 XDR displays plus a 4K TV at the same time.

Speaking of performance, the M1 Max is 2.5 times faster than a 10-core iMac i9 and 50% faster than a Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon processor. Graphics performance is 3.4 times faster than that of a 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro 5700XT and 3 times faster than that of a Mac Pro with Radeon Pro W5700X.

The M1 Ultra is even more powerful. CPU performance is 3.8 times that of a 10-core iMac i9, 90% that of a Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon, and 60% that of a Mac Pro with Xeon from 28-core.

Graphics performance is 4.5 times faster than that of a 27-inch iMac and 80% faster than a Mac Pro with the fastest graphics card.

Mac Studio, price and specifications

The Mac Studio is also equipped with a 7.4GB per second 8 terabyte SSD. Overall, M1 Max is 3.4 times faster than the fastest iMac, while M1 Ultra is 80% faster than the more powerful Mac Pro.

In terms of consumption, and therefore of environmental impact, Mac Studio uses less energy than its competitors: 1,000 KWh less than a high-end PC. M1 Ultra is the most powerful chip ever used in a personal computer.

The Mac Studio price starts at $ 1,999, the model with the M1 Ultra starts at $ 3,999. Orders left today. Shipments will begin on March 18.