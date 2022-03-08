Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: The fastest Apple computer in the world can be carried in your backpack

Apple Silicon is powerful, consumes little and is incredibly versatile, so much so that Apple has taken an M1 Max, has “doubled” it and created the M1 Ultra. When the most powerful version of the Mac processor, the M1 Max, was presented in recent months, the well-known developer Hector Martin “marcan” began to reverse engineer the processor to understand how to best integrate it into Asahi Linux , the distribution that has been developing for several months with the aim of creating the perfect Linux for Macs.

Realized that Apple had omitted a small detail: M1 Max had, in the lower part, a connection bus that allowed to join several processors together. This evening, during the event, Apple confirmed what Martin discovered: two M1 Max processors can be joined to form M1 Ultra.

The new SoC has 114 billion transistors, a huge number for a processor dedicated to a consumer system: the difficulty in putting all those transistors on a single die without impacting production yield has been overcome with the multi-die solution already adopted by others. manufacturers, for example from AMD with Threadripper.

Apple went further, however, because it worked on the joint, creating what it called UltraFusion Architecture, Apple’s proprietary solution for packaging the two dies.

The result is a processor where the two parts are seen as a single SoC by the operating system and where the connection bandwidth, with over 10,000 signals, is 2.5TB / s with very low latency. The fact that everything is seen as a single processor, even the number of cores, is fundamental for those who develop: it does not have to manage the allocation of resources on the various processors.

Being a doubled M1 Max, M1 Ultra has double the elements of the processors that compose it: 4 hours of high efficiency, 16 high performance cores and 64 graphics cores.

Apple made the comparison with a 16-core desktop processor and according to its benchmarks, the same performance is achieved by consuming 100 watts less, while at the same consumption M1 Ultra offers 90% more speed in the multi thread environment.

The performance data of the desktop PC’s 16-core CPU was detected, Apple says, using tests conducted on Core i9-12900K and DDR5 memory.

The already impressive figure, however, is that relating to the graphics field, where according to the company M1 Ultra with its 64 graphics cores manages to be fast when the fastest external PC GPU consuming a good 200 watts less.

In this case the data was collected through tests conducted on Core i9-12900K with DDR5 memory and GeForce RTX 3090.





During our test of the MacBook Pro with M1 Max we had reached about 95 watts of consumption for the SoC, with CPU and GPU together: the M1 Ultra loaded to the maximum could reach 200 watts of consumption, not much if you think about the performance it manages to achieve. generate.

Added to this are the 32 machine learning cores and an average rendering engine which, when duplicated, allows you to manage 18 streams of 8K ProRes 4: 2: 2 video.

The band dedicated to unified memory also doubles; M1 Ultra can handle up to 128GB of RAM for CPU and GPU with a bandwidth of 800GB / s.

The new Mac Studio: when an aluminum cube becomes the fastest Apple computer in the world





All this power ends up in the new Mac Studio, what for months has been called “Mac Mini Pro” in various rumors. The shape is that of a Mac mini doubled in height, even if the design has been revised to facilitate the dissipation of a processor which, although it consumes little, still heats a lot, it is always 200 watts.

A small aluminum cube, with 4000 holes on the back to expel the air that is captured in the lower part and managed, through forced ducting, by the dissipation system mounted in the upper part. According to Apple, the system remains absolutely silent despite the dual fans.

Mac Studio, in its configuration with M1 Ultra, CPU side is according to Apple 3.8 times faster than the 27 ”iMac with Intel 10-core processor and scores 60% higher performance than the Mac Pro with 28-core Xeon processor.

We are ahead of the fastest Apple machine ever. Similar performance also on the graphics front, where it goes almost twice as fast as the Mac Pro with the fastest external graphics available on the market today. Apple reveals the configuration: Mac Pro with Intel Xeon W 28 ‑ core 2.5GHz processor, 384GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Pro W6900X graphics with 32GB of GDDR6 memory, configured with Afterburner and a 4TB SSD.

When transcoding video, and in many cases, speed is everything, it’s 5.6 times faster than the 28-core Mac Pro.

Those who do not need certain performances can configure the Studio with M1 Max, finding themselves in front of a 16 ”MacBook Pro in the“ desktop ”version and at a more competitive price.





Apple has equipped the Studio with a good number of connections: there are 4 Thunderbolt ports, a 10 Gbps ethernet, two classic USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 output. There is also an audio jack and a front SDXC card slot. A note: Apple has also thought of putting two ports on the front, and on the version with M1 Max there are two 10Gb / s USB-C ports. On M1 Ultra, where the thunderbolt controllers are double and therefore more channels could be exploited the front ports are also Thunderbolt 4 at 40Gb / s like the rear ones.

According to the Californian company, choosing a Mac Studio is also a green choice, which goes beyond the use of recycled materials. In testing using preproduction Mac Studio systems with Apple M1 Ultra chips, 20-core CPUs and 64-core GPUs and using a representative workload in a commercial application, over the course of a year, around 1,000 kilowatt hours are saved compared to a hi-end desktop PCand here an Alienware Aurora R13 with Core i9-12900KF processor and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics was compared.

The prices, if we consider all the advantages offered in terms of performance and also the portability of the system, which in a professional environment represents a huge plus, are also low.

The Mac Studio version with M1 Max costs 2,349 euros, almost half compared to the 16 ”MacBook Pro with M1 Max. which can be put in a backpack and taken home to finish the job.

The version with M1 Ultra starts at € 4,649, an absolutely competitive price if we look at the Windows processors in the same “pro” range, for example the excellent AMD Threadripper, and the prices of video cards. Here a whole computer is given. In areas where there are optimized professional apps, and where therefore there is freedom of choice between PC and Mac, today Apple’s proposal is unparalleled on the price-performance ratio.

However, the different configurations must be carefully checked, because the basic versions have GPUs with 24 and 48 cores: the models with selected processors, that is, with all the graphics cores working respectively 32 and 64, cost more.

The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra 20 core CPU and 64 core GPU starts at € 5,799, and if you want 128 GB of RAM that’s a total of € 6,719. In the “pro” area, however, there are few.