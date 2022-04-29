Entertainment

Maca Carriedo is honest about her alleged affair with Galilea Montijo

The presenter faced the controversy that romantically links her to the host of ‘Hoy’.

One of the most rumors surrounding Galilea Montijo is about the alleged relationship that he had with his former partner Maca Carriedo, and with whom he allegedly had been unfaithful to her husband Fernando Reina.

The rumor arose after the Twitter profile focused on entertainment news @ chamonic3 assured that Montijo came to give him an apartment and a car to Maca while they were a couple.

Maca Carriedo faces the controversy

The former presenter of ‘Hoy’ was the special guest on the YouTube channel ‘En Shock’ where took advantage of the space to break the silence and talk for the first time about the rumors that link her romantically with Galilea Montijo.

Carriedo assured that she does not have to clarify anything because she has nothing to clarify, for which she stressed that at the moment she is only focused on her friendship.

I have nothing to clarify. That’s why I didn’t speak. I dedicate myself to mine, to my job. I have nothing to clarify, what I do have is a lot to do and a lot to work on”.

In addition, he took the opportunity to point out that he only has a great friendship with Montijo and that He has a lot of respect and affection for him.

