Macabeadas: Shoe designer Stuart Weitzman competes in table tennis

Stuart Weitzman admits that he doesn’t come to Israel for the shoes.

“It’s very casual, it’s always about sandals. I don’t come here to inspect Israel’s shoe fashion because most of it is imported anyway and not made here. I come for the country and the people, whom I love. The whole country means something to me,” the world-famous shoe designer explained to Nicky Blackburn, editor and director of ISRAEL21 c en Español.

However, at his talk at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in collaboration with the jewelry and fashion department of the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, there were – for Israel at least – some very stylish shoes present in the auditorium.

Sparkly silver open-toed sandals, neon pink sneakers, and some interesting strappy espadrilles.

Given Weitzman’s status, it was no surprise that his audience of designers and fashion students went out of their way to arrive well-shod even though, as the creative correctly surmised in his talk, most of them were flat.

Israelis may want to look good but they also love their comfort.

A stained glass window by Stuart Weitzman in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Sorbis/Shutterstock

The highest heels in Weitzman’s talk were the ones he brought himself: two of his most famous creations, the “Nudist” and the “Million Dollar Shoe,” which were modeled by two women in the audience.

Weitzman, who lives in the US, is in Israel for the Maccabi Games, for which he launched a $5 million scholarship fund with Maccabi USA.

The designer was not only the flag bearer for the American delegation at the opening ceremony on July 14, but also competes. This is his fourth Maccabee as a table tennis player.

At 82, however, he is not the oldest athlete at the games: that distinction goes to Yosef Shachmon, who is 90 and plays tennis.

“The games are like a huge party. There are people from 60 countries, 10,000 Jewish children competing against each other, and many who have known each other for years,” Weitzman said.

As he said, at the opening ceremony he saw some participants from different countries exchanging their uniforms. “That is so cute. It is true friendship,” she remarked.

think beyond

Weitzman may be from the US but he thinks and talks like an Israeli. Thus, he recommended to his very receptive audience to think outside the box, use their imaginations and find inspiration in unexpected sources, like Doc Martin, for example, or Teva Naot walking shoes.

Stuart Weitzman and Israeli fashion student Keren Grinfeld in Tel Aviv. Photo: Nicky Blackburn

“Look at what the coolest women on the street are wearing and be inspired by that,” she suggested.

The designer was born on Long Island (USA) in 1941. In the 1950s, his father Seymour Weitzman and his older brother Warren opened a shoe factory in Massachusetts.

But Stuart had other plans. He envisioned a career on Wall Street.

However, in 1963, Weitzman graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and decided to try drawing shoe designs to see if he liked them.

Designs took off, and when their father died in 1965, Stuart and Warren began running the business, with himself as the shoe designer.

In 1971, Weitzman associated with the Spanish shoe factory Caressa and 15 years later bought back all the shares and became independent.

To break into the world of high-end footwear without much funding, Weitzman developed a guerrilla marketing approach long before the concept was invented.

be creative

Unable to afford top models, she made creative advertising.

His first ad featured a pumpkin and another, which won an award, a Dalmatian dog with black spots in the shape of shoes.

It also began offering elegant and unique designs at red carpet events to Oscar nominees. One of them was the “million dollar shoe,” platinum sandals adorned with 464 diamonds, worn by Laura Harring at the 2002 Academy Awards.

In the years since then, celebrities and members of the nobility such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge), Megan Markle, (Duchess of Sussex), Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Aniston, among others, have worn her shoes.

In 2019 Amanda Seyfried attended a Los Angeles premiere in Stuart Weitzman heels. Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Weitzman has used materials such as cork, vinyl, wallpaper, and 24-karat gold for his designs. Although the shoes are usually high-heeled, his goal was always functionality and comfort.

At its height, Weitzman had as many as 120 private boutiques and sold worldwide. To this day, its shoes are still made in Spain, allowing the company to keep prices 30 to 50 percent lower than other comparable brands.

The creative also urged his audience to give back. In fact, he has a philanthropic institution in Spain and is a member of the board of trustees of the Fundación Hispanojudía, which aims to build bridges between Latin America and Israel.

The nudist heels

In 2015 Weitzman sold his company to Coach for $574 million. Two years later, he resigned and appointed Giovanni Morelli as creative director.

One of the company’s biggest brands remains the Nudist shoes that Weitzman designed many years ago: they’re stiletto heels with skinny straps and often ridiculously high.

You can still see them on every red carpet and although other designers are now doing the same, the style is synonymous with the Stuart Weitzman brand.

After the talk, Blackburn met with Keren Grinfeld, an Israeli fashion designer studying at Bezalel who modeled the Nudists on stage.

Keren Grinfeld models Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Will she take them off? Photo: Nicky Blackburn

Grinfeld was still wearing those shoes and seemed reluctant to take them off.

“Are they comfortable?” asked the director of ISRAEL21c in Spanish.

“Well, they’re high heels but they’re comfortable,” she replied.

“What did you think of Stuart’s talk?”

“It was very inspiring. I have a fashion business of my own and was really debating what to do. Should I be commercial or do what I love? Now I realize that I should do what I love, ”she indicated.

Judging by the many designers and aspiring shoemakers waiting to speak with Weitzman after his talk, Grinfeld wasn’t the only person to walk out of the Tel Aviv Museum with a whole new mindset.