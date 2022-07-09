Macarrulla apparently had “the water on”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The departure by license of the Minister of the Presidency, Lizandro Macarrulla, one of whose sons appears to be involved in the Medusa operation, which has sunk the name of former Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez, damages the reputation of the considered Prime Minister two years after his appointment .

It is believed that the first two years of President Abinader could serve as a platform for the partisan cry of his re-election campaign, but the involvement of one of Macarrulla’s companies, entrusting his children so that he can freely carry out his high functions, would change the panorama.

Apparently Macarrulla had “the water set” for him long before, both in the internal spheres of the Modern Revolutionary Party, PRM, and in the external spheres that saw him as too bourgeois for the position, whose enormous budget would allow him to promote projects.

With the announcement that he has requested a license from President Abinader, the official risks a long absence and perhaps even his replacement, given that the lawyers anticipate a process so tortuous that it could consume much of the more than two years remaining in the four-year term. current.

Macarrulla, a lifelong business leader and considered a tireless man, was dealing with programs as important as the National Happy Home, bus corridors and plans for tourism development in Pedernales and Manzanillo, all for popular benefit. .

When the then president-elect Abinader won the elections, he received many requests from politicians of the Modern Revolutionary Party, PRM, who wanted to serve. Naturally, Macarrulla was not among them, but he had worked on the campaign and had been financial support.

In the PRM it was expected that one of the party would be appointed to the important position, as happened with the Administrative Ministry of the Presidency, which fell to José Paliza, the former senator from Puerto Plata and one of the future figures in that organization. The post of Beating was aspired to by Roberto Fulcar, assigned until today to the Ministry of Education complex.

President Abinader has not had contemplations with officials who have been linked to acts at odds with the rules. That is why he fired Kimberly Taveras, Minister of Youth, whose large statement of assets was aired on the Nuria Piera program, as well as several others.

By repeatedly declaring that justice was independent and that he would not get involved to favor anyone, Abinader took a calculated risk of not interfering in the cases that have come to justice. Most of the big issues occurred in the previous government and further back.

jellyfish case

The Medusa case, in which former Attorney General Jean Alan Rodríguez is involved as a ringleader, uncovered on Thursday the unknown ingredient that the former official had hired the Mexican communications strategist Alejandra Lagunes, who worked for former President Peña Nieto, for him to assist.

Jean Alain’s advisory council denied that information and that the former official would rely on the expert to launch his presidential candidacy in the last elections, for which he paid him two million dollars in cash. Lagunes has not clarified the complaint.

What this council did demand is the presence in the country of Rodríguez’s former chief of staff, Mr. Rafael Canó, who fled when the scandal was denounced and is in Spain. Canó was apparently a link between the former prosecutor and many public figures whom he sought to conquer.

The Medusa case is one of the worst entanglements reported in recent times. In addition to the fact that it is coming out now, it is known that after the construction of the Las Parras prison, called to replace La Victoria, there was a lot of corruption in overvalued charges and high commissions to contractors.

Some television commentators and also the public that has followed the events have shown alarm and disbelief at the scandals and the amounts involved. The first to denounce what happened in Las Parras was former rector Roberto Santana, prison adviser.

Then he denounced that the security chief of the old prison pocketed seven million pesos a week. After that complaint that shook public opinion, no investigation was ever announced. There was also no response to the former rector’s statement that the prison issue was not an official priority.

Abinader keeps pace

President Abinader continues his pace of work and government without anyone disturbing him. On Thursday he appointed Dr. Miguel Ceara Hatton as the new Environment Minister, a position Orlando Jorge Mera had held until he was assassinated by a friend.

Ceara Hatton was the Minister of Economy, in whose position the president appointed Pavel Isa, who was Deputy Minister for Planning in that portfolio. Ceara Hatton and Isa are considered honest people and, in general, have a well-earned reputation. In Environment, Vice President Raquel Peña was interim.

The public expects that after completing his first two years in power, President Abinader will introduce substantial changes in the civil apparatus and in the command of the Armed Forces and the National Police, whose chiefs last in their posts for two years according to the regulations.

Abinader will complete his first two years on August 16 with the satisfaction of having maintained the economy in satisfactory terms, having stopped the COVID-19 epidemic and the achievement of recovering tourism more than the other Caribbean countries that depend on it for subsistence. business.

From the political point of view, he has no competition and with his party, PRM, in his fist, he managed to erase the impediment to re-election from the statutes. The polls point to him as the favorite in the competition for the 2024 elections without the opposition having a sure opponent. One who wants to be is former President Leonel Fernández.